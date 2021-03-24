Brussels Thinks UK 'won't Retaliate' If EU Imposes Vaccine Export Ban: Ex-Treasury Adviser

Amid tensions between the UK and the EU, a former British Treasury adviser said that Brussels is banking on Britain not hitting back if it opts to impose an export ban on vaccines to the UK. While taking to Twitter, Mujtaba Rahman, who is now the managing director at the Eurasia Group, said that the dominant view in Brussels is that the UK government won’t retaliate if the European Union implements an export ban. However, he also warned that the EU would be making a “miscalculation” that risked triggering a full-blown trade war.

Rahman’s comments come at a time when the EU threatened to step up plans to impose an export ban on AstraZeneca coronavirus jabs to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates. It is worth noting that according to Express UK, currently, more than 50 per cent of Britain have received at least one jab, compared with just ten per cent for the continent. Now, in the coming days, the European Commission is expected to extend EU powers to potentially block coronavirus vaccine exports to the UK, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies.

Britain warns EU against export ban

Britain, however, has warned the EU against halting the exports of AstraZeneca saying that it would be “counterproductive”. British defence secretary Ben Wallace asserted that the "world was watching" EU's move on vaccine shortage and that the bloc’s reputation was at stake. Furthermore, Wallace said that any efforts to "Balkanise or build walls" around vaccine production would damage both British and European citizens.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, on the other hand, has said that she will forbid planned exports in order to send a ‘strong message” to AstraZeneca that it has to abide by the contract with Europe to supply coronavirus vaccines. Von Der Leyen reminded the company of the “principle of reciprocity”, saying the signed deal outlines how many million doses the firm had to ship to the EU before it started dispatching vials to “other countries”. She told German broadcaster Funke, that the EU hadn’t received any vaccine doses from the UK, while the EU has been actively supplying doses to the brits.

(Image: AP)