Buddhist Brotherhood Commends PM Modi's 'clear Vision', Ties With Neighbours

Sri Lanka-based Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood wished PM Narendra Modi on his 71st Birthday on September 17 and lauded his work for maintaining commendable bilateral relations with the neighbouring nation. According to ANI, Chairman Damenda Porage thanked the Modi administration for assisting Sri Lanka in crucial times. In a letter, the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood commended PM Modi for his “clear vision” and said that “Mother India” blessed people with a son who would tread the “right path to achieve peace and economic prosperity”.

"It is an auspicious day because Mother India blessed her people and the world at large a son who would, with a clear vision, tread the right path to achieve economic prosperity, democracy, peace and military strength while maintaining excellent bilateral relations with her neighbours in the region including Sri Lanka," the letter read.

It is worth mentioning that the Foundation for Buddhist Brotherhood is a non-profit organisation aimed to raise understanding and awareness of the common Buddhist heritage of various nations all over the world. The foundation aims to promote human values such as compassion, self-discipline, forgiveness, contentment and tolerance and to promote religious harmony.

Mega record on PM Modi’s birthday

Meanwhile, on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday, India created a mega record of administering over 2 crore novel coronavirus vaccine doses. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had sought to make PM Modi's birthday historic by vaccinating the maximum number of people. With this remarkable feat, India has administered over 79 crore doses till now.

A line of events was organised across the country to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. People from across the globe wished him for his commitment to humanitarian concerns. The Indian leader born in Vadnagar, a small town in northeastern Gujarat, received huge attention from the media throughout the day as they shared glimpses of the globally recognised politico's life.

(With inputs from ANI)