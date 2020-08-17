Bugatti Chiron, Porsche 911, Mercedes Collide In 'expensive' Car Crash | Watch

In what is being called one of the world’s most expensive motor accident, a Mercedes-Benz C class, Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Bugatti Chiron, and a motor home collided at Gotthard Pass in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland. In a post shared on Facebook by the Rainer Johnson Supercars, the luxury automobile can be seen involved in the multi-car crash with damage speculated to shoot over $4 million. In the viral footages of the wreck site, swarmed by the local onlookers, the Bugatti and the Porsche’s frontal airbags were seen deployed, however, the liquid silver Chiron's grille, front bumper, and hood had sustained extensive damage.

While it largely remains unclear who hit first, the local media report confirmed, citing witnesses, that the motor home was driving at an extremely slow speed at the mountain pass and had held the traffic behind it. In an attempt to overtake the sluggish vehicle, the driver of the Chiron rushed forward, copied by the Porsche driver, as both tried to outstrip the motor home and crashed. Even as Bugatti Chiron's CEO Stephan Winkelmann describes the model involved in the crash as the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in Bugatti’s history with muscular efficiency, the car was seen in a near wreck condition after the crash.

Mercedez driver sustained injuries

Meanwhile, skidding across the concrete, Porsche hit the Mercedes Benz C class and the Bugatti Chiron that hit the motor home. As per the local report, the Mercedez driver sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital nearby, while all others survived the crash. 911 was given an emergency call as the teams towed Chiron. The rest of the cars were seen parked side of the road in separate footage. It remains unclear if speed was the factor, however, onlookers and reports cited “urgency” as the cause. No other casualties were reported.

