Bulgaria PM Kiril Petkov Extends Support To Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions With Russia

Amid the rising territorial tension between Russia and Ukraine, the Bulgarian Prime Minister came in support of the latter and assured Kyiv of the best possible help to counter Moscow aggression, ANI reported citing a Novinite. According to the report published in the Bulgarian based English daily, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who is currently on a tour to Brussels, affirmed his country's position against Russian aggression. According to him, Bulgaria is "entirely in line with that of NATO and the EU".

Notably, the statement from Petkov came after he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday morning.

Watch the conference held between Bulgarian PM and NATO Secretary-General:

"We believe that the best way to resolve such conflicts is through diplomatic ones. And I am glad that you share the same opinion," Novinite quoted Petkov as saying to his host. Also, the Bulgarian Prime Minister invited Stoltenberg to visit Bulgaria. While answering whether the pact intends to increase its military presence in the Black Sea region due to the Russian threat to Ukraine, he replied positively and said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will constantly appreciate the need to further adjust its military presence in Southeast Europe. Also, NATO Secretary-General noted that the intergovernmental military alliance is always ready to help its partners during any possible threat.

Russia is on the edge to attack Ukraine

It is worth mentioning that the statement from Bulgarian PM and NATO Secretary-General came amid the reports of Russia on the edge of attacking its neighbouring country, Ukraine. According to US intelligence input, around 70,000 Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" next year. Though US President Joe Biden along, with several other global leaders, warned Moscow to face possible repercussions if it tries to invade or destabilise the incumbent government, US intelligence report claimed the number of Russian troops accumulating at the borders increased in the past week. However, Moscow has often refuted these charges, citing NATO military activity along its borders as a threat to Russian national security. In order to save the country, Ukraine has pressed all its resources to become a part of NATO. However, Putin has openly warned if it becomes a part of the group, he will definitely attack Kyiv.

With inputs from ANI

Image: NATO News