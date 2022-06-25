Bulgarian Parliament Votes To Lift Veto On North Macedonia's Talks On EU Accession

The Bulgarian parliament on Friday voted to lift the country’s veto on opening European Union (EU) accession talks with North Macedonia, leaving the ball with Skopje. In the aftermath of Thursday’s summit between 27 EU leaders and six heads of government officials from the Western Balkans, the Bulgarian parliament removed the veto with the support of 170 MPs, 37 voting against and 21 abstaining. The vote came amid the longstanding dispute between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov hailed the move as “historic” as he confirmed that the parliament approved a French compromise proposal. He also emphasised that the “integration of the Western Balkans is the strategic interest of the EU.” As per the RT report, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry also stated that Sofia had not “added any new requests to Skopje” and was ready to approve conducting the first political intergovernmental conference once North Macedonia signed the bilateral protocol.

According to the decision taken by the Bulgarian parliament, nothing in the process of North Macedonia’s EU accession could “be interpreted as recognition of ‘Macedonian language’ by Bulgaria.” Additionally, as per the report, Bulgaria said that it reserved the right to block North Macedonia's EU bid talks in the future if required.

What’s next for West Balkans?

Now, it is up to North Macedonia’s parliament to approve the French-brokered proposal before the veto can be actually lifted. On Thursday, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said that “in its current form” the proposal was “unacceptable” for his country.

It is worth mentioning that Bulgaria had imposed its veto in 2020 when North Macedonia and Albania were set to start negotiations with the European Union (EU). North Macedonia is an EU candidate since 2005 but Sofia wants Skopje to officially recognise that its language and culture are essentially Bulgarian. Sofia also wishes North Macedonia should drop any anti-Bulgarian stance and mention a Bulgarian minority in the country’s constitution, as per the RT report. But, North Macedonia has been refusing to fulfil Bulgaria’s demands and upheld its national identity. Because the EU accession process can only begin under unanimous support, Bulgaria’s opposition effectively puts a veto on the talks.

Image: AP