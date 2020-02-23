The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bullied Schoolboy Leads His Heroes From Indigenous All-Stars Onto The Pitch

Rest of the World News

Bullied schoolboy Quaden Bayles was cheered by thousands as he led out a rugby league team, Indigenous All-Stars onto the pitch before a game on Saturday.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bullied Boy leads Indigenous All-Stars onto the pitch before game

It was probably the best day in the life of Quaden Bayles, the 9-year-old Australian boy who was bullied to the point of suicide when he was cheered by thousands as he led out an Indigenous rugby league team before a game on Saturday. Quaden Bayles captured the world's attention when his mother posted a heartbreaking video of him crying in the family car, asking someone to kill him because of the severe bullying he was experiencing owing to his dwarfism.

An outpouring of support worldwide

After the clip went viral, supports and words of sympathy flew in from every corner of the globe for Quaden. Quaden also received an invitation to lead the Indigenous All-Stars NRL team as they walked on to the pitch to play against the Maori All-stars.

The entire Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast cheered when they saw Quaden walking hand-in-hand with captain Joel Thompson.

 

Read: 'Stay Strong': Hollywood Showers Love On 9-year-old Who Was Bullied At School

Read: Hugh Jackman Responds To Video Of A Bullied Boy Who Wants To End His Life, Says 'I'm Here'

The Indigenous All-Stars had shared a heartfelt message with Quaden and his mum before the game, inviting him on Saturday. Quaden has also received supports and words of encouragement from big film celebrities like Hugh Jackman who is best known for his portrayal of Wolverine and Mark Hamil who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.

 

Many people on social media expressed their joy at seeing Quaden smiling and walking on to the pitch with his heroes.
 

 

(Image Credit: @IanBroughall/Twitter)

Read: Priyanka Chopra & Other Actors Who Were Bullied In Their Childhood

Read: Arsenal BULLIED Flamengo To Sign Defender Pablo Mari, Reveals Tim Vickery

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
AZAD: 'WILL PAY FOR EVERY CRIME'
YOGI, RUPANI SNUBBED AFTER KEJRIWAL
CONGRESS QUESTIONS SENA ON CAA-NPR
SISTER LUCY LAUDS VICTIM'S COURAGE
HRITHIK & FAMILY'S MAHASHIVRATRI
PM MODI ON GENDER JUSTICE