Bullied Schoolboy Leads His Heroes From Indigenous All-Stars Onto The Pitch

It was probably the best day in the life of Quaden Bayles, the 9-year-old Australian boy who was bullied to the point of suicide when he was cheered by thousands as he led out an Indigenous rugby league team before a game on Saturday. Quaden Bayles captured the world's attention when his mother posted a heartbreaking video of him crying in the family car, asking someone to kill him because of the severe bullying he was experiencing owing to his dwarfism.

An outpouring of support worldwide

After the clip went viral, supports and words of sympathy flew in from every corner of the globe for Quaden. Quaden also received an invitation to lead the Indigenous All-Stars NRL team as they walked on to the pitch to play against the Maori All-stars.

The entire Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast cheered when they saw Quaden walking hand-in-hand with captain Joel Thompson.

Quaden Bayles, who is himself Aboriginal, led out an indigenous rugby league team in an exhibition match pic.twitter.com/EDYbcGC28u — IanBroughall (@IanBroughall) February 22, 2020

Quaden Bayles, the nine-year-old Australian boy who received support from around the world after a video of his deep distress over being bullied captured hearts, has had a dream come true! 🏉 Quaden, who is Aboriginal and a big rugby fan, #Messi#Mourinho pic.twitter.com/rp7d31uZ9U — Muhammad Kolo (@Chekpa87) February 22, 2020

The Indigenous All-Stars had shared a heartfelt message with Quaden and his mum before the game, inviting him on Saturday. Quaden has also received supports and words of encouragement from big film celebrities like Hugh Jackman who is best known for his portrayal of Wolverine and Mark Hamil who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise.

Here’s the indigenous boys message to the young lad pic.twitter.com/n3rKMGTOXX — shiraz malik🔴 (@shazzyboi122) February 20, 2020

Many people on social media expressed their joy at seeing Quaden smiling and walking on to the pitch with his heroes.



This broke my heart 🥺 The NRL Indigenous All-Stars team sent him a video message & want him to lead the team out on the field on Saturday nights game & generous Aussies have raised money for him & his mum to go to Disneyland. — 🇦🇺😺🌸Carmen 🌸♏️ ✝️ (@Carmen_H_Ivo) February 21, 2020

How good was the opening of the Australian Indigenous All-Stars v Maori All-Stars #nrl match!!! Absolutely incredible!! #FirstNations — Sara Kjaersgaard (@sarRbie) February 22, 2020

I’m very moved by Quaden leading the Indigenous All-Stars. #NRLAllStars — Hikaru Freeman (@HikaruFreeman) February 22, 2020

(Image Credit: @IanBroughall/Twitter)

