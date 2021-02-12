Bumble's 31-year-old Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes Rare Female Billionaire

Bumble’s 31-year-old founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd has become a billionaire with company’s shares soaring to 67% in its trading debut to $72 at 1:03 PM at New York, reported Bloomberg on February 12. The stake of Chief Executive Officer of the dating application, where women make the first move, now values at $1.5 billion. This listing is both an inspiration and cautionary tale for women tech founders and entrepreneurs. However, in an interview with the media outlet, Wolfe Herd said she wishes it to be “the norm” and hoped that it would not be “rare headline”.

The 31-year-old capitalised on an underserved market and built a multibillion-dollar company catering to women and is even led by them. On Thursday, in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Wolfe Herd said, “Hopefully this will not be a rare headline..."Hopefully, this will be the norm. It's the right thing to do, it's a priority for us and it should be a priority for everyone else.” Bumble’s IPO has launched Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires.

As per the reports, even though women make up half of the world’s population, the self-made women, mostly from Asian countries account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 richest person’s list. On the contrary, the self-made man reportedly amounts to nearly two-thirds of the wealth index. Furthermore, out of 559 US-based companies that went public over the past year, only three were founded by women including Bumble. The gender ratio is reportedly the same with blank-check firms which is Wall Street’s favoured wealth-boosting medium of the moment.

The women-sponsored SPACs amount to fewer than a dozen which is a fraction of the 349 that listed in 2020. This, according to the report, reflects that women are being largely being left out in what appears to be the fastest wealth-creation boom in history. Even though last year the world’s richest people gained $1.8 trillion, at least 91% of that wealth went to men, stated Bloomberg Index.

Read - Rytasha Rathore Opens Up About Her Upcoming Bumble Show 'Dating These Days'

Read - UN Chief Reappoints Billionaire Bloomberg As Climate Envoy

Who is Whitney Wolfe Herd?

An American entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd, is the CEO and founder of dating application Bumble. It was launched in 2014 followed by BumbleBFF and BumbleBizz in 2016 and 2017 respectively. While Bumble originally is a dating app allowing women to make the first move, BumbleBFF and BumbleBizz allow them to find friends and professional network. Forbes has valued the company at more than $1 billion. Earlier, Wolfe Herd was even named one of 2017’s and 2018’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Now, after becoming the rare female billionaire, the 31-year-old not only expressed gratitude but also said: “today is what happens when women make the first move”.

Today, @Bumble becomes a public company. This is only possible thanks to the more than 1.7 billion first moves made by brave women on our app — and the pioneering women who paved the way for us in the business world. To everyone who made today possible: Thank you. #BumbleIPO 💛🐝 pic.twitter.com/OMLNGNvECB — Whitney Wolfe Herd (@WhitWolfeHerd) February 11, 2021

Read - Russian Billionaire Arkady Rotenberg Says He Owns Palace Which Is Linked To Putin

Read - On Last White House Day, Tiffany Trump Says She's Marrying Billionaire Heir Michael Boulos'

