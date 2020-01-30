Bungling Burglar Breaks Leg At Pawn Shop, Limps Off Empty-handed

A bizarre incident has come into the light which shows a botched attempt of a burglar breaking his leg and limping off empty-handed. The attempt to robbery took place in the city of Simferopol on the Crimean Peninsula on January 23. The video shows a hooded man entering the shop with a shotgun in his hands. He then asks four other male customers to lie on the floor before he starts kicking at a door. He started kicking the door and during his third attempt, his leg bends in an odd shape. The burglar then starts limping around the shop after some time and then fires a shot at the door. He then appears to give up his robbery attempt and limps towards the other door.

Police investigating the matter to track down the suspect

The police are investigating the matter and are trying to track down the suspect. Similarly, a robbery went hilariously wrong after a man tried robbing from a tobacco shop in California, came crashing down through the ceiling. A video that is now going viral on social media shows a man falling through the ceiling of a tobacco shop and then making a quick exit triggered by the alarm. The man in the video is identified as 40-year-old Storm Corral who managed to steal one bag of tobacco and two energy drinks.

According to the police, the man managed to dig a hole on the ceiling from a vacant building above the tobacco shop. There were no signs of forced entry except for the man-sized hole, said Sonora Police Department. The suspect and his accomplice made an impressive hole in the ceiling but only managed to access the back room of the shop before they had to make a quick exit.

A few months ago a similar incident took place when a masked man tried robbing a restaurant in the Ojai area of California came crashing down onto the kitchen floor. According to media reports, two men were attempting to rob a restaurant when one of them fell from the ceiling onto a kitchen floor while the other was putting the stolen items inside his bag.

