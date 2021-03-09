Burger King Apologises For 'women Belong In The Kitchen' Tweet After Massive Backlash

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Burger King UK took to its official Twitter handle and posted a tweet that received bashing from people all across the globe. "Women belong in the kitchen", read the tweet that drew criticism for its sexist undertone. The tweet was made in order to encourage the participation of women as chefs and to promote its culinary scholarship. However, on receiving massive criticism, the fast food chain decided to delete its tweet and apologised for the same.

Burger King apologises

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry”, read the tweet. They further wrote that the aim of the previous tweet was to show that only 20 per cent of professional chefs in the UK are women. They further said that with the tweet, they wanted to bring a change by awarding culinary scholarships. In another tweet, Burger King wrote, “We decided to delete the original tweet after our apology. It was brought to our attention that there were abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that”.

We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships. We will do better next time. READ | Gibraltar lockdown ends after vaccination drive March 8, 2021

The fast food chain made a similar post on their official Facebook handle. Burger King UK posted an image with the same saying. “There aren’t enough female chefs in the restaurant industry. So this International Women’s Day we’ve created a scholarship to help give more of our female employees the chance to pursue a culinary career”, read the caption. Let’s have a look at the image.

Netizens get angry

Enraged by the post, netizens took over to the comment section. The post has managed to gather over 100 angry emojis. "Wow not only is this a messed-up attempt at trying to be cheeky, BK UK is just patting itself on the back for giving "scholarships" for culinary degrees-- what they really mean is that they're paying themselves to train more employees for their crappy restaurants. There's nothing noble about anything in this ad-- especially the sexist joke", wrote a Facebook user.