Burger King deletes 'Women belong in the kitchen' post after uproar, tweets apology

On the Occasion of International Women's Day (March 8, 2021), the fast-food giant, Burger King, started a debate highlighting gender disparity in the restaurant industry with a tweet stating "Women belong in the kitchen." The popular fast-food chain's attempt to use sexist trope as a clickbait appears to have backfired. In its subsequent threaded tweets, the Company's United States-based non-profit arm wrote on its official Twitter handle, "If they want to, of course. Yet only 20% of chefs are women. We're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry by empowering female employees with the opportunity to pursue a culinary career."

Burger King's clickbait tweet to debunk sexist trope backfires

The post further highlighted the new scholarship programs offered by the Burger King Foundations' Helping Equalize Restaurants (HER). It stated that under this program, two current employees of the chain will be granted USD 25,000 to "pursue their culinary dreams." According to the foundation's website, the employee must have plans to enrol in the 2022-23 academic year in an "accredited two or four-year culinary program or university." The employee will be eligible for the scholarship only if she holds a high school diploma or GED, and "demonstrate financial need and substantial work experience."

After the uproar, Burger King UK tweeted an apology and then deleted the provocative post. It said that the aim of the tweet was just to grab the attention of the people on how the food industry is discriminating among gender. It wrote, "We got our initial tweet wrong and we're sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships."

The fast-food chain also got published in Monday's print edition of the UK Today with a full-page advertisement with similar language. Adrianna Lauricella, Burger King spokeswoman, while explaining the ad, said "We are committed to helping women break through a male-dominated culinary culture in the world's fine dining restaurants -- and sometimes that requires drawing attention to the problem we're trying to help fix. Our tweet in the UK today was designed to draw attention to the fact that only a small percentage of chefs and head chefs are women. It was our mistake to not include the full explanation in our initial tweet and have adjusted our activity moving forward because we're sure that when people read the entirety of our commitment, they will share our belief in this important opportunity."