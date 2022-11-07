Burial Site Of Taliban Founder Kept Secret For 9 Years, Now Made Public

In a major development, the final resting place of the Taliban’s founder, Mullah Omar, was made public by the Taliban on Sunday after being kept hidden for years following his passing and burial. According to Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who spoke to Agence France-Presse on Sunday, senior officials of the movement attended a ceremony at his tomb earlier in the day close to Omarzo, in the Suri area of Zabul province.

Taliban's founder Mullah Omar passed away in Zabul in 2013 from a disease, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Notably, a gathering was organised in Kabul to commemorate Mullah Omar's 9th death anniversary, over six months ago.

After an invasion led by the United States forced the Taliban out of power in the year 2001, there were several rumors concerning Omar's condition and location and the Taliban didn't acknowledge his death until April 2015. In August last year, the Taliban took back control of the country after defeating government forces and the US-led military's 20-year presence in the country came to an end.

Mullah Omar's tomb was kept hidden

Mujahid said, “Since a lot of enemies were around and the country was occupied, to avoid damage to the tomb it was kept secret," AFP reported. "Only the close family members were aware of the place", he added.

In photos published by the authorities, the Taliban commanders can be seen gathering around a simple white brick tomb that was covered in what seemed to be gravel and contained in a green metal cage.

According to Mujahid, "Now the decision has been made... there are no issues for the people to visit the tomb".

Mullah Mohammad Omar Mujahid, as per Bakhtar News Agency, was laid in a desert close to the village of Omarzai in the Suri area. Mullah Omar was a member of the Hotak tribe and was born in the year 1950 in the Khakrez region of southern Kandahar province. According to the Pajhwok Afghan News, he relocated to the Dehrawud district of Uruzgan province with his family following the passing of his father, Maulvi Ghulam Nabi. After the Taliban movement first appeared in 1994, Mulllah Omar was chosen to serve as its leader.

Under his command, the Taliban imposed an exceedingly strict form of Islamic law that forbade women from participating in public life and instituted severe public penalties, such as public hangings and beheadings. Omar remains popular with the Taliban, who saw him as a liberation fighter who made a great contribution to protecting Islamic ideals against the rise of Western culture in Afghanistan. He is widely regarded as one of Afghanistan's most influential people. On the other side, he has drawn criticism for both his harsh administration and his extreme political beliefs.

(Image: Twitter/ @Zabehulah_M33)