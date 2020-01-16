'Mates Help Mates' : Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Support Of Australia Over Raging Bushfires

The world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lit up Wednesday night in solidarity with Australia where devastating fires are still ongoing. The devastating Australian bushfires raging parts of Australia for months have already claimed the lives of over 25 people and destroyed over 2000 homes.

Burj Khalifa, which is 2,717 feet high, lit up with the statement "We can all help" and the hashtag MatesHelpMates to show support for Australia. The fires have dominated headlines globally, prompting an outpouring of aid for victims.

In collaboration with @expo2020dubai#BurjKhalifa lights up for Australia to spread hope, strength and support to its people during these trying times to get back stronger. #MatesHelpMates pic.twitter.com/Lo1JxaNXD3 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 15, 2020

International charitable organisations like the Australian Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and Vinnies are already on the ground helping locals by providing food, clothing and other essential items. People have lost their homes, properties and other belongings in the ongoing bushfire crisis and non-governmental institutions are doing their best to help them rebuild their lives.

Earlier, The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial $2 billion.

Delta Airlines To Contribute USD 250,000 To American Red Cross

Delta Airlines will contribute a huge sum of USD 250,000 to the American Red Cross for immediate disaster response and humanitarian relief to those affected by devastating bushfires raging across Australia for months.

.@Delta contributes $250,000 to @American Red Cross in support of Australia bushfire relief efforts. https://t.co/eQsbrix2AC — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) January 13, 2020

Delta customers can support the disaster relief efforts in Australia by donating through a Delta-branded microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross, who is working with the Australian Red Cross. Furthermore, the customers also can donate miles to the American Red Cross through SkyWish, the charitable arm of Delta's SkyMiles frequent flyer program. It allows Delta and its SkyMiles members to donate miles to charitable organizations worldwide.

