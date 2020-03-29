The Debate
Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Coronavirus Message To World's People; Including For Indians

Rest of the World News

The tower, located in Dubai, had messages in multiple languages which stated that all of humanity was in this crisis together and will face it together

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, has posted a message in multiple languages to show support to people across the world amid the Coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM-CARES Fund Launched On Day 4 Of Lockdown; Active Cases At 819

The tower, located in Dubai, had messages in multiple languages which stated that all of humanity was in this crisis together and will face it together. 

A few days ago, the tower had a message which asked people to 'Stay at home' in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

READ: UAE Taking Initiative To Help Stranded Passengers At Dubai Airport: Report

Coronavirus has claimed more than 30,800 lives with more than 6,63,000 cases across the world.

READ: Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Solidarity With China Over Coronavirus

READ: 'Mates Help Mates': Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Support Of Australia Over Raging Bushfires

