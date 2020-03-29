Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Coronavirus Message To World's People; Including For Indians

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, has posted a message in multiple languages to show support to people across the world amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

نحن جميعاً في هذا معاً

#خلك_في_البيت



We are all in this together

#StayHome pic.twitter.com/6qFmKgcz6Z — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) March 27, 2020

The tower, located in Dubai, had messages in multiple languages which stated that all of humanity was in this crisis together and will face it together.

A few days ago, the tower had a message which asked people to 'Stay at home' in order to break the contact chain and stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus has claimed more than 30,800 lives with more than 6,63,000 cases across the world.

