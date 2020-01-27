Burj Khalifa Illuminated With Indian Tricolour On 71st Republic Day

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa was illuminated with the Indian tricolour to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day on January 26. The building was lit up for two minutes at 8:10 pm on Sunday, as per reports. According to the Indian consulate in Dubai, thousands of Indian Expats visited the Burj Khalifa to take a glimpse of the Indian tricolour lit up in the world's tallest building.

Thousands of expatriates participated in the cultural events organised by the Indian missions in the UAE on Sunday. Pavan Kapoor, the Indian ambassador to UAE reportedly hoisted the national flag at the embassy premises in Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India, iconic Burj Khalifa illuminated with Tricolour..and thousands of Indians and other Nationals witnessed this proud moment. Thanks to @emaardubai @DDNewslive @IndembAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/kUG3QzHdg2 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) January 26, 2020

Burj Khalifa lit up on birth anniversary of Gandhiji

Earlier, on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, in a special tribute, world’s tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa was lit up with Mahatma Gandhi’s visuals. The iconic building was lit up with a special LED projection for an hour to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. "Indian Consulate is honoured to inform that Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa paid its tribute to Gandhiji on his 150th birth anniversary, October 2, 2019, by a special LED projection on Burj Khalifa at 7.50 pm and 8.50 pm," the Indian consulate in Dubai announced earlier on Wednesday.

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated not just in India but across the world. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday unveiled a bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi at his official residence 'Temple Trees' as he paid floral tribute to the Indian leader on his 150th birth anniversary. The bronze bust sculpted by the Padma Bhushan awardee Ram V. Sutar was unveiled at the Temple Trees in the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

