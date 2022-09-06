Burkina Faso: 35 Killed & 37 Injured After IED Blast Strikes Convoy Carrying Supplies

At least 35 civilians have been killed and 37 others wounded in northern Burkina Faso after a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device (IED) on Monday, TRT World reported. According to the statement released by the interim military government, one of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device, resulting in the killing of 35 people. "One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians," the statement said.

The military government said the escorted supply was heading to the national capital, Ouagadougou-- between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga. As per local media reports, this is the same area where the militants' attacks on villagers' police and military outposts were common. The attacks have increased tremendously in the past seven years, as per local media. On August 15 this year, the areas witnessed a similar horrific incident in which at least 15 soldiers were killed in a double IED blast.

Meanwhile, the military government said it has secured the area and shifted the victims to nearby hospitals.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

Soaring military attacks

It is worth noting violence across West Africa's Sahel has increased multiple folds as groups with links to al Qaeda and Daesh have gained ground in the past decade. Despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers, the militant groups killed thousands of people and displace over a million. At least 135 people were killed in 12 jihadi attacks during the first two weeks of June, according to an internal security report for aid workers. In July this year, attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in northwestern Burkina Faso and also injured others.

Spiralling attacks spurred a military coup

In January this year, frustration among people due to back-to-back attacks, resulted in the military coup against Burkina Faso's ex-president Roch Kabore. However, this could not end the violence in the region. According to a report by the Norwegian Refugee Council, nearly one in 10 people in the country have been displaced by confrontation. Burkina Faso-- which is called "the land of upright people,"-- is a landlocked country in West Africa. The country is also known for its simple and hard-working national character, however, it has been facing severe food insecurity. As compared to last year, the food crisis has almost doubled.

