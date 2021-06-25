Burkina Faso Massacre: UN Says Children Carried Out Attack That Killed 130 People

The deadliest massacre that Burkina Faso has suffered since extremists invaded the West African nation was perpetrated by mostly children, officials said. According to a press release, the UN children’s agency UNICEF said that the massacre that killed more than 130 people in north-east Burkina Faso was carried out mostly by children between the ages of 12 and 14. In a separate statement, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura informed that a group of young boys raided the village of Solhan on the evening of June 4, opened fire on residents and burned homes.

UNICEF Representative in Burkina Faso Sandra Lattouf said, “We strongly condemn the recruitment of children and adolescents by non-state armed groups. This is a grave violation of their fundamental rights. We recall that civilian populations should never be victims or targets of attacks. Families and children should be protected everywhere and at all times”.

Officials in Burkina Faso’s north, where jihadists control large areas, said that child soldiers had been used by Islamist groups over the past year. However, they added that this month’s attack was by far the highest-profile case. According to the Washington Post, they even went on to inform that the attack represented a new low for the country that since 2018 has seen a sharp rise in attacks on civilians and soldiers.

3,270 children recruited in 2020

Meanwhile, Unicef’s announcement comes as ten per cent of Burkina Faso’s schools have shuttered due to rising insecurity - a trend that researchers say makes children more vulnerable to abuse, human trafficking and combat recruitment. As per reports, classrooms have been closed nationwide from March to June of last year because of the pandemic, and many students never returned. The UN reported that more than 300,000 children in the country have now lost access to education.

In 2020, an estimated 3,270 children were recruited into armed groups in central and West Africa, the UN found. That accounts for more than a third of the world’s documented child soldiers. While speaking to the media outlet, a Burkinabe military officer said that children as young as 7 are kidnapped to become soldiers.

(Image: AP)