'Cake Goals': Pilot Charged After Landing Helicopter To Buy Ice Cream Cake; Netizens React

We all love ice creams and some people go out of the way to satisfy their craving for these ice creams and this incident proves it. A pilot, landed his helicopter in the middle of a small Canadian town to buy an ice-cream cake, which has put him in hot water with the cops. On July 31, residents in Tisdale, Saskatchewan watched a red helicopter dropped on the parking lot beside the town's sole Dairy Queen, throwing up clouds of dust and debris as it landed.

The initial reactions from the residents

Some people initially mistook the chopper, which was painted the same colour as the province's air ambulances, for a medical emergency. When Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe, who was present at the site saw the red helicopter, he assumed it was an air ambulance. The passenger then entered Dairy Queen. When the mayor of the town noticed the passenger leaving the restaurant with an ice cream cake, he recognised the plane was on a different mission. Mayor Al Jellicoe sarcastically told CBC News that the pilot must be starving.

A 34-year-old male from Leroy, Saskatchewan, was confirmed as the pilot. He had a pilot's licence, but it was illegal for him to land the helicopter where he did, according to authorities. A red aircraft can be seen in the centre of a parking lot in photos released by authorities. To the left, a Dairy Queen sign can be seen. The fast-food chain Dairy Queen is owned by the US. It has a franchise in Canada, with the busiest of the thousands of stores being in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Kiara Broeckel, a Dairy Queen employee, informed the reporters that they were unaware of the incident until the pilot was accused. On September 7, the pilot will appear in court in Melfort.

The greatest RCMP press release I will ever receive:



"Investigation determined the landing was not an emergency: a passenger of the helicopter exited the aircraft and entered a nearby restaurant to buy an ice cream cake."



Photo: Sask RCMP #Sask pic.twitter.com/72qMuxOwkF — Nathaniel Dove (@NathanielDove_) August 11, 2021

Netizens react to the incident

The news of the incident with the picture of a helicopter landing in front of the Dairy Queen circulated on the internet leaving netizens astounded. One Twitter user wrote, "Haha ice cream cake goals".

Yes it's getting out of control, everyone landing their helicopters in small towns to support a local business 🤣 — Vern Brown (@vernb64) August 12, 2021

He will get off from this charge as everyone knows it was an emergency. After all, someone needed a ice cream cake at a party 🎉 @kendalwpg — Doug Beach (@Beachboy1949) August 12, 2021

And what the hell is wrong with that ? — forgiver (@farmerblacky) August 12, 2021

"Dude deserves a Dairy Queen's endorsement deal delivering cakes from the skies. Savage move he’ll never be convicted parking in an abandoned parking lot with no risk of interaction with anyone," wrote another.

What a legend. Beauty move — Kelly Schulhauser (@KSchulhauser) August 11, 2021

While I agree that it was epic, it is definitely not just an abandoned parking lot. If you look close you can see a chain link fence. That’s one of the two daycare centres that border that school parking lot. That fence was where kids play. Funny, but maybe not the wisest choice. — Onalee Nagy (@OnaleeN) August 12, 2021

Image- @NathanielDove_/Twitter