'Cake Goals': Pilot Charged After Landing Helicopter To Buy Ice Cream Cake; Netizens React

A pilot, landed his helicopter in the middle of a small Canadian town to buy an ice-cream cake, which has put him in hot water with the cops.

Canada

We all love ice creams and some people go out of the way to satisfy their craving for these ice creams and this incident proves it. A pilot, landed his helicopter in the middle of a small Canadian town to buy an ice-cream cake, which has put him in hot water with the cops. On July 31, residents in Tisdale, Saskatchewan watched a red helicopter dropped on the parking lot beside the town's sole Dairy Queen, throwing up clouds of dust and debris as it landed.

The initial reactions from the residents

Some people initially mistook the chopper, which was painted the same colour as the province's air ambulances, for a medical emergency. When Tisdale Mayor Al Jellicoe, who was present at the site saw the red helicopter, he assumed it was an air ambulance. The passenger then entered Dairy Queen. When the mayor of the town noticed the passenger leaving the restaurant with an ice cream cake, he recognised the plane was on a different mission. Mayor Al Jellicoe sarcastically told CBC News that the pilot must be starving. 

A 34-year-old male from Leroy, Saskatchewan, was confirmed as the pilot. He had a pilot's licence, but it was illegal for him to land the helicopter where he did, according to authorities. A red aircraft can be seen in the centre of a parking lot in photos released by authorities. To the left, a Dairy Queen sign can be seen. The fast-food chain Dairy Queen is owned by the US. It has a franchise in Canada, with the busiest of the thousands of stores being in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Kiara Broeckel, a Dairy Queen employee, informed the reporters that they were unaware of the incident until the pilot was accused. On September 7, the pilot will appear in court in Melfort.

Netizens react to the incident

The news of the incident with the picture of a helicopter landing in front of the Dairy Queen circulated on the internet leaving netizens astounded. One Twitter user wrote, "Haha ice cream cake goals".

"Dude deserves a Dairy Queen's endorsement deal delivering cakes from the skies. Savage move he’ll never be convicted parking in an abandoned parking lot with no risk of interaction with anyone," wrote another.

Image- @NathanielDove_/Twitter

