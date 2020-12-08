California Wildfires In 2018 Caused Damages Worth $150 Billion, Reveals Study

Wildfires in the American state of California have cost the American economy as a sum total of $150 billion, a report published by December 7 revealed. As per the study report, the blazes charred over 1.9 million acres of land and consumed nearly 0.7 per cent of the American GDP. It also added that nearly 8,500 discrete fires mad up the deadliest wildfires to have event been ignited in the western US state.

Read: California's Virus Lockdown Hits Small Businesses

The study titled ‘Economic footprint of California wildfires in 2018’ was published in the journal Nature Sustainability. For the purpose of the study, researchers at the University of California, Irvine, Tsinghua University, China and other institutions used a combination of physical, epidemiological and economic paradigm to gather a more comprehensive cognizance of the aftermath of the blazes.

“We use a combination of physical, epidemiological and economic models to estimate the economic impacts of California wildfires in 2018, including the value of destroyed and damaged capital, the health costs related to air pollution exposure and indirect losses due to broader economic disruption cascading along with regional and national supply chains,” the researchers explained.

Results

In the aftermath, they estimated that the wildfire damages totalled to $148.5 billion with $ $27.7 billion in capital losses. $32.2 billion in health costs and $88.6 billion in indirect losses. “Our results reveal that the majority of economic impacts related to California wildfires may be indirect and often affect industry sectors and locations distant from the fires,” they said.

Read: California Officials Defend Stay At Home Orders

Study co-author and professor of Earth system science at Irvine’s University of California, Steve Davis opined that while policymakers and insurance companies focus on the loss of life and direct damage, they alone were not the whole picture. In addition to that are disruption of supply chains and ill effect on people's health. Through the study, he concluded he and his team tried to present a holistic picture of the damaged incurred.

Read: Biden Picks California AG To Be First Latino Health Secretary

Read: NASA Inks $1 Deal With California Firm To Collect Lunar Rock & Soil

Representative Image/AP