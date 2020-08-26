California's Popular Ski Resort To Drop 'dehumanizing Word' Squaw From Its Name

Popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort of California will change its name as the word squaw, meaning a sexual slur, is a "demeaning term" for Native American women. Ron Cohen, president, and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows told AP that, “The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term squaw”. This site is considered to be a relevant historic site as the 1960 Winter Olympics were conducted here.

Rethinking names to address social issues

Talking about the word, Ron Cohen told AP, “The overwhelming evidence is that the term squaw is an offensive, derogatory, dehumanizing word that's been used to refer to Native American women. And so we're changing our name so that a slur isn't in our name anymore”. Reports by AP suggest that a new name will be found immediately and it is expected to be announced next year. The word, ‘squaw’ has been derived from the Algonquin language. Over all these years, the word has been converted into a misogynist and racist term to belittle the indigenous women.

Read: California Court Tosses Scott Peterson Death Sentence

According to reports, over the years, regional California tribes have asked for the name of the resort to be changed numerous times. The name dates back to the 1850s when settlers arrived in the area where the resort is located. In the meadow, they saw the Native American women working. Reports suggest that the land near Lake Tahoe was called the ‘Squaw Valley’ by the early settlers.

Read: California Man Returns To Wildfire-destroyed Home

In the month of July, the Washington NFL franchise reportedly dropped the "Redskins" name and Indian head logo. This was reportedly done because of pressure from sponsors and years of criticism that said that they are offensive to Native Americans. A variety of brands are rethinking about their names in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that shook the entire United States. Renaming can be considered as one of the many efforts across the US to address racial discrimination, colonialism and indigenous oppression.

Read: Wildfire Battle Ongoing Across Northern California

Also Read: US Wildfires: California Governor Urges Australia, Canada To Help As Blazes Intensify

(Image Crediits: AP)