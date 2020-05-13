Uluru Climb Could Reopen To Help Kickstart Northern Territory's Tourism Industry

Coronavirus has affected the world but Tourism and Aviation are the worst hit. Many areas that depended on tourism for their income are now facing great economic downfall. Amidst all this, a business lobby group in Australia has come with an idea to combat the losses and called for the reopening of the Uluru climb.

Sacred Uluru Mountains

The Uluru is a giant sandstone formation that is held sacred by the aboriginal people of that area. The sight was permanently closed by Australian rangers in October 2019 after continuous protests to close the spot for daily hikes. However, Alice Springs Major Business groups suggested that reopening of the sight was essential to kickstart tourism in the northern territory of Central Australia. The group's chairman, Dave Batic reportedly asserted that the climb for only two or three years would make makes up for the lost tourism due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he added that it would only be possible if traditional owners would come on board and offer their support to the idea.

Read: Uttarakhand CM Shares First Pics Of Tulip Garden, Says 'it Will Transform Tourism'

Speaking to international media reporters, he said that there were three iconic destinations people talked about in Australia- the reef, the rock, and the Sydney Opera House, He added that the rock was going to be a saviour from the pandemic. Explaining further he reckoned that when the climb closed, they saw 10,000 less people through the airport per month adding that closing of the rock impacted tourism straight. He further that it would be a tough sell to convince the traditional owners. According to reports, the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park would be closed at least till June 18.

Read: EU To Recommend Relaxation Of Border Control Measures As COVID-19 Hits Tourism

Read: International Tourism Could Decline By 60-80 Per Cent In 2020: UN

This comes as European Travel Commission (ETC) reportedly said that the European tourism sector will need 375 billion euros to recover from the fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak. ETC executive director Eduardo Santander while talking to the press said that the European Union had estimated the member states would be needing around 255 billion euros to recover the industry, while the corporates and entrepreneurs would be needing 120 billion euros to restart the operations after the economy opens again.

Read: European Tourism Needs 375 Billion Euros To Recover From Pandemic Crisis: ETC Chief

(Image credits: Twitter/ hastings_museum)