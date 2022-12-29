Cambodia Hotel Casino Fire: 10 Killed & 30 Injured; People Jump Off Window To Save Lives

Around 10 people were killed and over 30 got injured after a massive fire broke out at the Grand Diamond Casino in Poipet Village, Cambodia.

A shocking video from the site showed people jumping to escape the flames from the fifth storey and plummeting to the ground below. Many people are reported to be trapped inside Poipet's Grand Diamond City hotel as the fire continued to rage for several hours.

In addition to significant damage, there were reports of the structure partially collapsing; nonetheless, firemen eventually claimed to have about 70% of the fire under control.

Several other parts were also damaged

After the fire, which is estimated to have started around midnight, several other parts of the building were also noticed to be dangerously "leaning".

According to reports, a total of 53 people were stated to have been rescued as the fire continued.

Meanwhile, employees at the casino managed to flee by moving in a single file down the ledges of the structure, with assistance from a crowd assembled outside.

Further details on this accident are still awaited.

A Thai foreign ministry source said they coordinated closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

The Grand Diamond City is one of the several casino hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.