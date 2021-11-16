Cambodia Reopens To Fully-vaccinated International Visitors With Quarantine Free Travel

Cambodian authorities have lifted quarantine for international travellers if they have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. In addition, the visitors need to have a negative test report within 72 hours of entering the country and they must be negative for COVID upon arrival, according to The Associated Press. However, unvaccinated people upon arrival need to undergo a 14-day quarantine. Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen announced the decision of reopening the country’s borders to fully vaccinated visitors on Monday, November 15, two weeks earlier than the government had planned.

Cambodia says Prime Minister decision taken to boost economy

The decision has been taken by the Cambodia Prime Minister to boost the country’s economy and social activity. The decision of reopening the country’s borders was originally planned for November 30 however, the authorities decided to reopen the border on November 15 as 88% of the population in Cambodia has been fully vaccinated against COVID, according to AP. Earlier, the government had planned to reopen the country in a phased manner by initially restricting international travellers to two seaside provinces. However, as per the new plan, the fully vaccinated visitors will be able to travel anywhere in the country after a negative COVID test.

Unvaccinated visitors need to quarantine

The unvaccinated people upon arrival in the country are still required to undergo a 14-day quarantine and further have to undergo a COVID test before being allowed to move freely in the country. As per the AP report, before the COVID pandemic, Cambodia used to receive 6.6 million travellers from other countries in 2019, which accounted for nearly $5 billion in revenue. According to the Cambodia Tourism Ministry, most of the international visitors travelled to Angkor temples in Siem Reap province and seaside destinations, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong. However, due to the COVID pandemic, the number of travellers witnessed a decline to 1.3 million and revenue dropped to about $1 billion. The Cambodian government has also lifted restrictions on domestic tourism, schools and other sectors during the beginning of November.

COVID situation in Cambodia

According to Worldometers, as of 16 November, the total number of COVID cases reported in Cambodia has reached 1,19,636. The overall tally of fatalities reported due to coronavirus is 2,876. The total number of people who have recovered from COVID in the country is 1,16,024.

