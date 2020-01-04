Cambodia: Search Operation Resumes To Find Survivors Of Building Collapse

A search operation is being conducted by rescue teams in Cambodia who removed the debris on January 4 for the second consecutive day to find more survivors trapped in a building collapse that reportedly took lives of at least five people and injured about 20. Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia went to the coastal province of Kep on Friday to lead the rescue team, according to his Facebook page. He also paid a visit to the hospital where the injured people were admitted.

Survivors in critical condition

He announced on the morning of Saturday that the casualty toll slightly differed saying that the reports said that there are seven dead and 18 injured. It is still not clear why the numbers varied. But at last, after further confirmation, the Kep authorities revealed that a total of five people have been killed and 18 injured. A lot of survivors are being hospitalized and were reported to be under critical condition.

Deputy police chief of Kep province, Nguon Samet said that the seven-story building seemed to have collapsed during the construction works when concrete was being poured on its top level. He added that he believes that some people were still trapped under the wreckages but he is not sure about the numbers. Samet said that the relatives of some of those are still missing who united together and gathered outside the site to pray.

28 killed in building collapse in June

In a similar incident in June, a building collapsed in Sihanoukville which resulted in killing 28 construction workers and injured 26 others which raised concerns about the area's rapid development and safety measures. The coastal area has been rapidly developed to cater to the booming tourism industry. According to the police the incident took place when workers were pouring cement on the top level of the building.

