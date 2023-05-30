Cambodian King Receives Guard Of Honour At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Meets President Murmu

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has been given a ceremonial reception at India's Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 30, reported ANI. The Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has come to India for a three-day visit. During the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Cambodian King met Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials.

Cambodian King's Visit to India

In the evening, President Droupadi Murmu would be hosting a State Banquet in honour of Cambodia's King. Notably, the King arrived in India on Monday and was welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh at the airport. Taking to Twitter, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi wrote, "H.M. King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia arrives in New Delhi on his maiden State visit to India. Warmly welcomed by MoS @RanjanRajkuma11. An opportunity to further deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia."

The MEA spokesperson has also shared the highlights of the Cambodian King's visit to India till now.

A red carpet welcome for our esteemed guest.



Reminiscing the Mahatma.



As the Cambodian King is on his India visit, he would be holding bilateral meetings with President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on the King. The Cambodia King has also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. In the press briefing of MEA, it has been noted that the visit of the King of Cambodia will further "strengthen and deepen the civilisational relations between India and Cambodia".

The visit of the King has marked the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, read the press statement released by the MEA. India has extended a grant of USD 1.5 million for the purchase of demining equipment and has offered a line of credit worth USD 50 million Line of Credit for the procurement of defence equipment from India, reported ANI. Further, customised training courses would be carried out for Cambodian Army Personnel in India and mobile training teams from Indian Army have been deployed to Cambodia for training Cambodian Army personnel.