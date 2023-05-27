Cambodian King To Visit India 'after 60 Yrs' To Mark 70th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Ties

The King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni is going to be on a state visit to India soon, reported ANI citing the media briefing published on Friday. The visit will take place from May 29 to 31. With this recent visit, the two nations would mark their 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. A state visit to India by the King of Cambodia would be taking place after almost six decades, the last was in the year 1963.

The visit would be a celebration of 70 years of relations, established in 1952, between India and Cambodia. "He would be accompanied by a 27-member high-level delegation including the minister of the Royal Palace, President of the Senate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other officials," said Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA. The last visit between the two countries took place in 2010 when the then-President of India, Smt. Pratibha Patil visited Cambodia. First Indian President Rajendra Prasad visited Cambodia in 1959.

Cambodian King to Visit India

The visit of the King of Cambodia will commence in the morning on 30th May 2023, with the Ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He would then visit Raj Ghat to pay floral tributes, as per the MEA (East) Secretary's statement. Further, the Cambodian King would also meet the President, Vice President, and the Prime Minister of India. And the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar would also call on him. President Droupadi Murmu would be hosting a banquet in honour of the King at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India and Cambodia boosting their relationship

This upcoming visit of His Majesty the King is important as this would give an opportunity to consolidate and strengthen India-Cambodia relations. The leaders of the two countries would be discussing the efforts to add greater contempt to trade, economic, defence, culture, and people-to-people ties.

While talking about Human resource development and capacity building, the MEA (East) Secretary said, "India is actively assisting Cambodia in capacity building and human resource development through training slots under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarships."

Further, he added, "More than 2200 Cambodian nationals have been imparted training under the ITEC program since 1981. Over 30 ICCR scholarships are available to Cambodian students on an annual basis." The MEA secretary has also asserted, "Lines of credit and lines of credit of around US dollars, 100 million have been extended to Cambodia for projects in infrastructure, water resources, and path transmission lines, amongst others. Cambodia has benefited from 48 quick-impact projects targeted toward local communities in areas such as education, health, sanitation, ecotourism, and infrastructure. 31 of these have been completed and 17 of these projects are under implementation."

India and Cambodia's Relationship and History

While talking about India's relationship with Cambodia, Saurabh Kumar said that India and Cambodia's relations have their roots in Hindu and Buddhist cultural influences that emanated from India. Further, he added, "These historical links continue to provide a strong foundation for our contemporary ties. India established diplomatic relations with Cambodia in 1952."

It is to be noted that India has been the first democratic country to recognise the new government in Cambodia and reopened its diplomatic mission in 1981. India has been playing an active and supportive role in the finalisation of the Paris Peace Accords of 1991 and contributed towards the conduct of the UN Transitional Authority in Cambodia or Untak-sponsored elections in 1993.

"This contribution of India is appreciated and remembered in Cambodia even today," said Kumar. Further, he explained, "The ASEAN and Mekong Ganga Corporation Cambodia hosted the first India ASEAN Summit in 2002 when it held the Chair of RCR in 2022. Again, during the Cambodian Chair of RCN, the ASEAN-India relations were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership."