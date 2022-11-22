Cambodia's Phare Ponleu Selpak Breaks Guinness World Record In The 'longest Circus Show'

The Guinness World Record was broken in making the longest circus show by Phare Ponleu Selpak and Phare The Cambodian Circus in Battambang, Cambodia which was held between 7-8 March 2021. The circus show kept on going for 24 hour, 10 minutes and 30 seconds. On November 18, Phare formally announce the record on Twitter where the organisation thanked everyone.

What do you do if you win a @GWR Guinness World Record for #Cambodia? Throw a SURPRISE PARTY!!!

Watch til the end to learn how our performers kept going for 24 hours to save our #nonprofit & achieve The Longest #Circus Show Ever: then see shock & joy as their dream comes true!! pic.twitter.com/CbHcdN6CRM — Phare Ponleu Selpak (@PharePS) November 18, 2022

Congratulations to #PharePonleuSilapak won World Record Guinness for the longest circus show: 24hs 10mn 30sec. #Cambodia #Culture pic.twitter.com/Pr3D1CVXqB — Neth Pheaktra (@pheaktraneth) November 18, 2022

Cambodia's longest circus show

Guinness World Record is a platform where both human and the extremes of the natural world achievements are recognised has confirmed that Cambodian non-profit Phare Ponleu Selpak has set a world record with its pandemic-defying “Longest Circus Show”. Phare Ponleu Selpak is an organisation that was founded by Cambodian refugees to help children through war traumas and to restore the country's culture and education following the Khmer Rouge genocide. Now they are educating around eight hundred disadvantaged children and training hundreds more in the visual, musical, and performing arts to lift them and their families from poverty and to revive the culture of Cambodia.

They have been taking innovative steps in the last decades to keep away from dependence on handouts by creating a popular animal-free circus and tourist attraction that has funded their life-saving programmes. They shared that the COVID-19 pandemic period had been difficult for them as their performances and tourism came to halt. At one point, the organisation was desperate for funding which led to this record-breaking idea of a nonstop circus. Despite the low budget and no support networks for fundraising, the organisation came up with an idea that was truly creative and attracted attention which now has successfully achieved a Guinness World Records title.