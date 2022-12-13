Cambridge Dictionary Updates Definition Of 'woman' To Make It More Inclusive

The Cambridge Dictionary has updated its definition of the word "woman" in a bid to make it more inclusive. The new definition will include anyone who "identifies as female," regardless of their sex at birth.

The change is aimed at reflecting a definition that is more in keeping with the times.

The definition of woman will not only include an "adult female human being," but also a woman who can be, "an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth," Telegraph UK reported.

But that's not the only change they made.

The Cambridge Dictionary has also altered its definition of "man". The new definition of the word will include, "an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth."

"Our editors made this addition to the entry for woman in October," a Cambridge Dictionary spokesperson said.

Speaking further on the changes, the Cambridge Dictionary spokesperson said, "We regularly update our dictionary to reflect changes in how English is used, based on analysis of data from this corpus."

In July this year, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary also added a supplementary definition of the word "female". The new definition now includes, "having a gender identity that is the opposite of male," according to Telegraph UK.

Not the first dictionary to update the definition

While the recent update to the Cambridge Dictionary is monumental, Cambridge is not the first dictionary to take such a step. In 2020, the Oxford English Dictionary updated its definition of the word 'woman' following complaints that the definition was “sexist”.

The earlier definition in the Oxford English Dictionary included the phrase, "a man's wife, girlfriend or lover." The dictionary rephrased this part of the definition to, “a person’s wife, girlfriend or female lover”.