Cambridge University To Repatriate Looted Bronze Cockerel To Nigeria On Oct 27

On Friday, October 15, a college affiliated with Cambridge University stated that it will return back a plundered bronze cockerel to Nigeria later this month, making it the first institution to do so in the United Kingdom. In 2019, Jesus College stated that the Okukor, a statue seized from the Court of Benin in what is now Nigeria, would be returned. The artwork was taken by British colonial soldiers in 1897, and it was presented to the college in 1905, reported the Associated Press (AP).

The statue was removed from the public view by the college administration after students protested stating it conveyed a colonial narrative. The college formed a working committee to look at the legacy of slavery, and the group came to the conclusion that the statue belongs with the current Oba of Benin's Court. The Oba of Benin is the monarch of the Benin Empire's mediaeval Eweka dynasty, centred on Benin City in modern-day Nigeria. The statue will be handed over to Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments at a ceremony on October 27 at Cambridge, reported the news agency.

British Imperial troops invaded Benin City in 1897

His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, expressed his gratitude to Jesus College for taking the initiative in providing reparation for the plunder which took place in Benin way back in 1897. "We sincerely hope that others will speed up the repatriation of our artworks, which are often religiously significant to us," he was quoted as saying by the news agency. It should be mentioned here that after British imperial troops invaded Benin City in 1897, tens of thousands of antiques were plundered.

A large number of bronze statues were donated to the British Museum in London, and hundreds more were sold to other museums, including the Berlin Ethnological Museum. Germany has stated that the things in its possession will be returned. However, the British Museum has stated that it has no plans to return parts of its collection as of now, reported the news outlet. The repatriation of the Benin bronze to Nigeria comes as support grows for campaigns by museums, galleries and other institutions across the UK to return back looted artefacts to the countries of origin, reported CNN.

Image: AP