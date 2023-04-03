Can N Korea Conduct Its First Nuclear Test Since 2017 As US, Japan & Seoul Launch Drill?

On Monday, the navies of South Korea, the United States, and Japan commenced their first anti-submarine drills in six months aimed at enhancing their coordination against the rising missile threats from North Korea, according to South Korea's military. According to a report from Arab News, the two-day exercises come in the wake of North Korea's recent unveiling of a battlefield nuclear warhead, fueling concerns that the country may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. The maritime drills, conducted in international waters off the southern island of Jeju in South Korea, involved the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and naval destroyers from South Korea, the United States, and Japan, as confirmed by South Korea's Defense Ministry.

The purpose of the training was to enhance the three nations' ability to counter underwater security threats, particularly those presented by North Korea's advancing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other assets, as per the Defense Ministry statement. South Korean defense officials revealed that the three countries aimed to detect and track unmanned underwater vehicles, posed as enemy submarines and other assets, operated by South Korea and the United States.

Naval drills come at a time of high tension

The joint naval drills come at a time of high tension. According to a report by a Washington-based think tank, 38 North North Korea monitoring project, satellite images have revealed a surge in activity at North Korea's primary nuclear facility. This development comes after the North Korean leader called for an expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal by increasing the production of bomb fuel. Based on the images obtained on March 3 and 17, the think tank suggests that the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) at the Yongbyon site may be close to completion and ready to become operational.

The report also noted the detection of water discharges from the cooling system of the reactor. There were also new constructions taking place around Yongbyon's uranium enrichment plant, suggesting a possible expansion of its capabilities. The think tank report further stated that these activities align with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent orders to increase the country's fissile material production in a bid to expand its nuclear arsenal.