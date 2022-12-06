Canada: 21-year-old Sikh Woman Shot Dead Outside Gas Station In Mississauga

In Canada, a 21-year-old Sikh woman was fatally killed in a shooting incident at a gas station in Mississauga. According to the CBC news report, the victim has been identified as Brampton's Pawanpreet Kaur, an employee at the gas station, by the Peel Regional police on Monday.

At around 10:40 (local time) on Saturday night, police received a report of a gunshot at the Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Road and Britannia Road West, CTV News reported.

Upon arrival, police officers discovered that a woman was suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save her life, the woman passed away. According to police, they think it was a targeted incident. The investigation has been turned over to the homicide unit, CBC News reported.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that police have been looking for a male suspect. In a press release on Monday, police claimed that the offender was dressed in a three-quarter-length, dark winter jacket with a hood, wore dark winter boots, dark pants, a dark winter toque, as well as white gloves. It even seemed that he was smoking a cigarette.

According to the police, the perpetrator did not put the hood up over his head until just before shooting the Sikh woman at close range. Besides this, the police discovered after searching the area for footage and speaking with witnesses that the offender was in the vicinity on foot three hours before the shooting.

“During that timeframe, the suspect was observed crossing over Britannia Road, east of the intersection and crossing Creditview Road, north of the intersection. The suspect may or may not have visited this location in the past,” citing the police, CTV News reported. The police added, “Following the shooting, the suspect was observed running from the scene westbound across Creditview Road, then westbound on Britannia Road, and then westbound onto Camgreen Circle.”

In the meantime, Indian politician and member of the BJP, Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a tweet while highlighting the incident, “Deeply pained to hear about target killing of Indian Sikh girl Pawanpreet Kaur in Ontario, Canada. My sincere condolences with her family. Urging @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise the issue of increasing hate attacks on Sikhs in Canada. We are concerned about safety of Indians in Canada.”

Furthermore, in the month of August, it appeared that the attack on the Indian-origin Punjabi radio broadcaster in Canada's Brampton was intended to harm the Sikh community. The attackers used sharp-edged instruments to assault the victim, who has been named Joti Singh Mann. The investigation by the Brampton police indicated that they think the Sikh community was the target of a deliberate attack.

