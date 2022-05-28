Canada: 27-year-old Man Carrying Firearm Near Schools Shot Dead By Toronto Police

Nearly two days after 21 people were killed in Texas elementary school shooting, Toronto Police on Thursday shot dead a 27-year-old man carrying a firearm near three schools in the Scarborough area. According to the statement released by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto Police Service officers responded to the area of East Avenue and Maberley Crescent for reports of a man carrying a firearm at around 1:35 p.m. on Thursday. As per the preliminary investigations, there was an interaction between officers and the man. The officers tried to persuade the main accused. Later, two officers shot at the man as the situation turned worrisome. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of now, the statement said at least four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the case. Notably, the SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Toronto Police Chief says the incident is traumatising for both students and parents

Meanwhile, while briefing reporters about the incident, Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said what had happened in Texas was traumatising for both students and parents. "We certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents given the two recent events that have happened in the United States," said Ramer referencing the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings, reported CNN.

Gun violence in US

It is worth mentioning the United States has been witnessing a surge in gun violence in recent years. Earlier on May 15, a teenage gunman wearing military gear opened fire with a rifle at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, resulting in the killing of at least ten people and injuries of several. According to the local authorities, the teenager was equipped with advanced weapons and was live-streaming his act on the social media platform. The authorities described the brutal incident as "racially motivated violent extremism". Initially, the gunman put the gun to his own neck but later put his gun down following the conversation between him and two other patrol police officers.

Image: Pixabay