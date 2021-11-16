Canada: Aamjiwnaang First Nation Exposed To High Concentration Of Cancer-causing Toxins

An Ontario First Nation community in Canada has finally obtained crucial air pollution data for which they have been battling for years. The data witnessed that the concentration of a cancer-causing toxin in the air is 44 times higher than what is considered to be healthy. In Ontario, Aamjiwnaang First Nation is encircled by petrochemical facilities on every side, and residents have always worried that it would expose them to possibly harmful compounds, as per the Guardian.

Recent information obtained from the Canadian Ministry of Environment which was released last week in response to queries from Global News, revealed that there is a frightening projection of benzene pollution which is basically a cancer-causing chemical, in the northern area of the First Nation. It shows that the level is exceeding 44 times the yearly threshold.

Furthermore, members of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation, which is located close to the Michigan border claimed that the Ontario administration has been trying to obstruct them to know about the condition and was concealing this key information for years. They described this act as "disrespectful" and claimed that they have not been treated equally.

As per the Global news, the Candian-based news website, the environment coordinator of Aamjiwnaang said:

“When we’re talking with the ministry and the province about the nation to nation and reconciliation, if we can’t even get a minister to answer our letters, it speaks to the commitment of the government.”

Residents of Aamjiwnaang First Nation concerned about the frightening projection of benzene pollution

From the year 2017, Aamjiwnaang has been requesting the benzene statistics, as well as other air quality and pollution reports, from the government. Residents have also been looking forward to new government legislation aimed at lowering sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions from local petroleum facilities. Upon questioning from Global News, both the studies and the new proposed SO2 legislation were revealed last week.

The Aamjiwnaang First Nation is bordered by clusters of industry on the southern side of Sarnia and is termed as Chemical Valley. It has a concentration of over 50 registered pollution offending industries, some of which are just feet away from Aamjiwnaang residents' houses, the Global News reported.

In addition to this, residents have long feared that the excessive levels of pollution are driving them sick. Air pollution is probably leading to an increased incidence of asthma among children in the region, according to a report released last spring by an Ontario health research institution. In the lack of concrete evidence, other major health problems, such as cancer instances, have remained informal.

Moreover, describing the risk for the residents, Baskut Tuncak, the United Nations special rapporteur on toxic chemicals, told the Guardian after a visit to Aamjiwnaang in 2019, “I was struck by the incredible proximity of the affected First Nation to dozens of intense chemical production and processing facilities, which resulted in incredible releases of pollution and waste affecting the (residents') health.”

(Image: AP)