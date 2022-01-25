Canada Advises Citizens To Avoid 'non-essential' Travel To Ukraine Over Russian Aggression

Amid escalating tensions over the Russia-Ukraine border, the Canadian government has advised its citizens to cancel all non-essential trips to Ukraine. The government in the latest issued travel advisory told the citizens, who are presently in Ukraine to evaluate if their "presence is essential." In addition, the Canadian authorities have advised their citizens to avoid all travel to Crimea, including transiting through the airports in Sevastopol and Simferopol.

"Avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine due to ongoing Russian threats and military buildup in and around the country," the Canadian government said in the travel advisory. "If you are in Ukraine, you should evaluate if your presence is essential," the Canadian government added in the travel advisory.

In the travel advisory, the Canadian government informed that their ability to provide consular assistance to Canadians in Crimea is "extremely limited" as they do not recognize Russian control over Crimea. The Canadian authorities have advised the people to avoid all travel to Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA) and the area within 20 km from the contact line inside the Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The new travel advisory has been issued to the people due to the armed conflict and occasional bombings in the area.

US, UK, and Australia approve departure of diplomatic personnel

The decision of the Canadian government comes after the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Monday, January 24, approved the departure of some diplomatic personnel and their families from Ukraine. The United States has alleged that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. However, Moscow has refuted the claims about plans to attack Ukraine and emphasised that they regard NATO's military activity near the Russian border as a threat to its national security.

After the talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not planning to attack Ukraine and did not threaten its people, ANI cited Sputnik report. He called on the US authorities to put pressure on Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements. The statement of Lavrov comes as the tensions increase over the Russian military build-up along its border with Ukraine.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)