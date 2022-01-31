Canada Allowed Anti-India Groups To Operate From Its Soil, How The Tables Have Turned

"Welcome to Karma Cafe. There are no menus here. You get served what you deserve," former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted on Monday morning. His remark came a day after protests in Canada reached a crescendo, forcing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family to flee Ottawa and move to a 'secret location'.

Earlier this month, Canada imposed a new vaccine mandate declaring that truckers entering the country had to be fully immunised from January 15 onwards. The new health mandate caused a massive uproar given that over 15% of truckers in Canada i.e. about 16,000, are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To protest against the mandate, a convoy of truckers descended on Canada’s capital, prompting police to prepare for the possibility of violence. Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms suspected the demonstrators could show up at official homes. Politicians warned against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

The ironic turn of events, and uncanny resemblance

The turn of events bears a stark resemblance to what transpired in 2020-21 in India, a time when the Canadian PM had vocalised his unsolicited concerns over the Indian farmers' protest. Interfering in India's internal matters, Trudeau called the situation 'concerning' and remarked that Canada supports the 'right to peaceful protests'. He also said that his government had raised the issue through 'multiple means' with Indian authorities. Today, the similarity of the farmers' 'Tractor Rally' and the Canadian truckers' 'Freedom Convoy' is uncanny.

Similar visuals emerged from Canada in January as scores of trucks, just like the farmers' tractors in New Delhi, blocked the Canadian capital. In a stark resemblance to the January 26 Republic Day breach, protestors in Canada, exactly one year later, hijacked the statue of Canadian hero Terry fox, displaying anti-vaccine statements. Visuals of them dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrating the National War Memorial pained Canadians, in the same way, that visuals of the desecration of the Red Fort had hurt Indians.

Notably, India had again warned that there was an attempt to politically hijack the peaceful farmers' protest by pro-Khalistani secessionist outfits. Instead of acting against the troublemakers, Trudeau has, over the years, chosen to score brownie points with the vote bank.

"The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about the families and friends. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we have reached out through multiple means to Indian authorities, to highlight our concerns," Justin Trudeau had said in December 2020.

The Canadian PM had attended several provocative anti-India events such as the celebrations on 'Khalsa Day' where Khalistan flags and the portrait of former Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were hailed. Moreover, Khalistan sympathisers such as Harjit Sajjan were given a voice to propagate their agenda against India, acting as the Defence Minister in the Canadian cabinet. A day after the Republic Day breach in 2021, Khalistani outfit SFJ had announced a reward of $350,000 to the protestors who hoisted a flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

Interestingly, even as pro-Khalistan Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh Jimmy Dhaliwal opposes the truckers’ strike, his brother-in-law Jodhveer Dhaliwal has donated $13,000 to the Freedom Convoy to carry out protests against the Canadian government.

As he goes into hiding, the instance should serve as a lesson for the 'Tukde-Tukde' lobby. Time and time again, Canada has allowed anti-India groups to operate from their soil. Now, they are on the verge of civil war themselves.