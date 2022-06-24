Canada & Germany Hold 'intensive' Discussion On Nord Stream Turbines, Says Russian Envoy

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Russian ambassador to Ottawa, Oleg Stepanov stated that Canada and Germany held a serious, yet not publicised, discussion on turbines for the Nord Stream gas pipeline project. While speaking about the situation of the Nord Stream Turbine, ambassador Stepanov told state TV channel Rossiya-24, “We know that there is an intensive, albeit not very publicised, dialogue on this issue between Berlin and Ottawa," Sputnik reported.

It is to mention that Nord Stream is a set of offshore natural gas pipelines in Europe that runs under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany. It includes the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines operating from Vyborg in northwestern Russia, near Finland, and the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines running from Ust-Luga in northwestern Russia, near Estonia

Following the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics by Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 22 announced that the German government had paused the certification process for the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. Additionally, United States President Joe Biden gave the government permission to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG and its administration the day after.

According to media reports, on September 10, 2021, Nord Stream 2's construction was completed. The US sanctions caused a delay in the work, which was initially expected to be concluded by the end of 2019. The 55 billion cubic metres per year pipeline project has been made up of two strings that go from the coast of Russia via the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Canada making changes to nation's budget laws to seize Russian assets: Oleg Stepanov

Stepanov further informed that Canadian officials are considering making changes to the nation's budget laws to make it permissible to seize Russian assets. He said, “Even Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that Canada would initiate these legal novelties within the framework of the G7 in order not just to freeze assets, but to confiscate them. He further added, “And now in the budget bill in Canada, amendments to it are being considered in order to legalize such a practice, which is completely illegal," as per Sputnik.

Stepanov revealed that assets worth around $100 million had been frozen in Canada as of this moment, with another $23 million remaining blocked as part of deals. He also asserted that they have been trying to release these funds, however, the situation is challenging. He added that a lot of Russian businesses are turning to them and they have been negotiating with the Canadian Foreign Ministry on the subjects.

Germany decided to enter Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan

]Meanwhile, Germany has chosen to go into Phase 2 of its three-stage emergency gas plan in wake of the current Russia-Ukraine conflict. Robert Habeck, the economy minister, declared on Thursday, June 23, that the nation would begin this phase of the plan created to address the gas situation. According to a statement from Habeck, Germany views the decrease in gas supply as an economic assault by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany has implemented the Phase 2 gas strategy in an effort to avoid long-term supply constraints. Raising the price of gas will assist to reduce demand. The government's intention to construct new coal-fired power plants in order to reduce the usage of gas in the generation of energy requires the Phase 2 Gas Emergency Plan. According to media reports, while businesses will experience shortages, individual houses would obtain gas for a longer period of time. However, as much gas as necessary would be provided to hospitals, inpatient care facilities, facilities for the care and assistance of individuals with disabilities, the fire department, police, and armed forces.

(Image: AP)