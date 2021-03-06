Canada approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine, first to administer 4 different shots

Canada has become the first country in the world to approve four vaccines against COVID-19 after the country’s health regulators cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot on March 5, Associated Press reported. In contrast to its opponents, the J&J vaccine requires only one shot and with the approval, Health Canada is now hoping for an expedited vaccination drive in the country. At present, Canada has approved vaccines developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the country had already inked a deal with the vaccine developers to secure 10 million doses before September this year. However, the date of arrival of the shipments is yet not revealed. “We are working to get doses to Canadians as quickly as possible,” Trudeau was quoted as saying by the AP.

Canada, which started its mass vaccination programme in December, is battling an acute shortage of vaccine jabs. With no vaccine production facility and the US refusing to export shots, Canadian authorities are now mulling to increase the interval between two doses to four weeks to inoculate maximum number of people.

J&J seeks approval in Europe

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. On February 4, the pharmaceutical giant, submitted an application for emergency authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine with US health authorities.“J&J subsidiary Janssen Biotech "has submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requesting Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its investigational single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine candidate," a company statement read. The vaccine was given emergency authorisation by the FDA last week.

The vaccine developed by J&J has shown an efficacy rate of 66 per cent overall, as per the latest results of clinical trials conducted on 44,000 people. The developers revealed that the jabs were also 85 per cent effective in preventing severe cases of infection.

Image: AP