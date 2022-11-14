Canada Army Will Now Recruit Immigrants With Permanent Residency Status

According to the media reports, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) has announced that permanent residents (immigrants) which include Indians, will soon be allowed to enlist due to the low recruitment levels in the military. According to this new development, Permanent Residency Status is no more a problem if someone wants to join the Canadian army. This move has come after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced to change in the "outdated recruitment process" which gives the opportunity to permanent residents who have lived in the country for ten years they can apply for the RCMP posts.

Permanent Residency Status can join Canadian Army

A not-for-profit association of retired and serving members of the CAF named Royal United Services Institute of Nova Scotia mentioned that previously, immigrants were only eligible under the Skilled Foreign Applicant (SMFA) entry programme. Currently, the requirement for the army is to be over 18 years old (or 16, providing they have parental consent), should have a grade 10 or grade 12 education, and must be a citizen of Canada. Recently in September, CAF shared the need to fill thousands of vacant positions.

Even though the armed forces haven't said anything about the recent development but a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada, Christian Leuprecht asserted that this is a sensible step by the CAF. He added, "In the past, the CAF has had the luxury of being able to limit itself to citizens because it has had enough applicants. This is no longer the case." He further argued that the CAF had resisted opening up the ranks to permanent residents because it does create additional burdens and risks, in terms of security clearances but there are countries such as France that use military service as either a pathway to citizenship or an accelerated pathway to citizenship.

The Canadian data show that as many as one lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada in the year 2021. So, opening vacancies to the PRs will also change the demographic setup of the CAF which is less than 12 per cent of visible minorities. The CAF needs to grow if it has to meet the global demand triggered by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine remarked by the Minister of National Defence of Canada, Anita Anand.