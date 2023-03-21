Canada-based Indian Journalist Blocked At Indian High Commission By Khalistan Supporters

Canada-based journalist of Indian origin Sameer Kaushal was allegedly forced out by pro-Khalistan supporters in Canada’s capital Ottawa. He was attending an official event at the Indian High Commission to cover newly appointed High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma’s visit. According to reports, the organiser of the event was forced to stop the event.

Notably, Punjab police unleashed a massive manhunt for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on March 18. However, he is still on the run. Since then, multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside India. The Indian Tricolor was pulled down from its pole at the Indian High Commission in London. The Indian Consulate in San Francisco was also attacked on March 20 and protests were also witnessed in Australia’s Canberra.

Indian journalist ‘pushed back’ by pro-Khalistan supporters

Republic TV exclusively spoke to Canada-based journalist Sameer Kaushal who was attending the maiden visit of the Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma to Ottawa said, “I was invited by the organisers when I reached there, I saw the event was blocked by one pro-Khalistani group and they were shouting slogans and holding their flags. I requested Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers if they can allow me to go to the event. They told me the event has been blocked and they cannot let me in into the event.”

Kaushal also spoke to one of the protestors and urged them to provide him entry at the event, “They simply refused to let me in.” The protestors were also seen brandishing swords at the location.

When Kaushal asked for a statement from the chief of the pro-Khalistan group, the threatened him by asking him to leave or face consequences.

“He was screaming on me and then more than two dozen youngsters, who had covered their faces used abusive language pushing me back saying you have to leave otherwise there will be consequences. They kept yelling on me throwing abusive words. By the time the situation got worse the RCMP officers acting as mute spectators took me out from te mob and forced me to leave that place for your own security as we cannot provide you with the security,” Kaushal said.

Republic TV also spoke with Maninder Gill, the organiser of the event. He said, "They (Khalistan supporters) threatened and abused me and forced to stop the event.” Considering the sensitivity of the situation, High Commissioner Verma had to reportedly cancel the event.