Canada-based Miner Discovers Mummified Remains Of Infant Woolly Mammoth In Klondike

A frozen baby woolly mammoth has been discovered in the permafrost of northwest Canada, making it the very first kind of such finding in North America. As per the Yukon government and Tr'ondek Hwech'in, a local traditional territory, a gold miner in Canada unearthed an almost fully mummified infant woolly mammoth on Tuesday, CBS News reported. "Nun cho ga", which in Hän language translates as "big baby animal," was the name given to the female infant. Furthermore, it is estimated that the mummified 'ice age' mammoth is over 30,000 years old.

Being part of the recovery of Nun cho ga, the baby woolly mammoth found in the permafrost in the Klondike this week (on Solstice and Indigenous Peoples’ Day!), was the most exciting scientific thing I have ever been part of, bar none. https://t.co/WnGoSo8hPk pic.twitter.com/JLD0isNk8Y — Prof Dan Shugar (@WaterSHEDLab) June 24, 2022

A government press release revealed that the miner discovered the infant mammoth while digging through permafrost at Eureka Creek in the Klondike gold fields within Trondk Hwch'in Traditional Territory. The infant still had its skin and hair intact. As per a CBS News report, the baby probably roamed the Yukon with wild horses, cave lions, as well as enormous steppe bison while she was alive.

Even for a region like Yukon, which has "a world-renowned fossil record of ice age animals", it has been noted that the recent discovery is considered to be a "significant" and unusual one.

Apart from this, other such kinds of discoveries were reported in Alaska, where a half mammoth calf named 'Effie' was found in 1948, while, in the year 2007, Lyuba, a 42,000-year-old baby woolly mammoth mummy, was discovered in Siberia. According to the press release, Nun Cho Ga is around Lyuba's size.

Only the second such discovery in history, Nun cho ga has been described as being "the most complete mummified mammoth" unearthed in North America. According to the press release, the female infant is the first almost complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth unearthed on the continent.

'Nun cho ga one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered'

Grant Zazula, a palaeontologist in the Yukon, described Nun cho ga as "beautiful" and "one of the most incredible mummified ice age animals ever discovered in the world," as per a BBC report. The Yukon scientist further remarked, "As an ice age palaeontologist, it has been one of my lifelong dreams to come face to face with a real woolly mammoth". He added, " I am excited to get to know her more", CBS News reported.

According to the press release, Tr'ondek Hwech'in and the Yukon administration are collaborating to "respectfully" maintain and study more about Nun cho ga.

Meanwhile, it is to note that Woolly mammoths inhabited North America, Asia, and Europe between 300,000 and 10,000 years ago, as per National Geographic. Some researchers believe they vanished as recently as 4,000 years ago. Although data from 2021 reveals otherwise, it has long been believed that humans are to blame for the demise of this species.

(Image: @WaterSHEDLab/Twitter)