Canada Becomes First Nation To Grant Full Approval To Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Shot

Canada on Thursday became the world’s first country to grant full approval for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 years. Health Canada gave full approval to the pharmaceutical company’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first nation worldwide to fully authorize the jab. The Canadian body cited initial data from a clinical study that shows J&J is 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection.

“This decision was based on scientific evidence, including initial data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study," J&J informed in a press statement, Thursday. The study conducted by the J&J was a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in individuals 18 years of age and older to evaluate the safety and efficacy of J&J's vaccine candidate in protecting against both moderate and severe COVID-19 disease.

"Today marks the first major regulatory approval for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and an important moment to recognize the dedication of everyone involved in our COVID-19 vaccine development, our partners, the regulators and clinical study participants," Johnson & Johnson's vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels, M.D. said in a statement.

India's COVAXIN approved by Canada, travellers can enter from Nov. 30

Canada has reported close to 2,563 infections on average each day, and has administered 60,101,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, CTV reported. Health Canada authorised Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 and booster dose for all adults aged 18 years. In a key development, travellers who have been vaccinated with India's Bharat Biotech Covaxin have been given a green signal to enter Canada from November 30. The Canadian government announced that they will now accept travellers vaccinated with three additional COVID-19 vaccines approved for use by the World Health Organization (WHO). Travellers fully vaccinated with Sinovac and Sinopharm will also be allowed by the Canadian authorities to travel to Canada from November 30.