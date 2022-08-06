Canada Calls China's Military Exercises Around Taiwan 'threatening', Urges De-escalation

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has called on China to halt the military activities and diffuse the escalating tensions with Taiwan and the United States over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taipei visit. Ottawa iterated that the responsibility for the recent standoff-like situation "firmly is at Beijing's feet". The remarks came just a day after China's foreign ministry summoned Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel to object to the G7 nations' joint statement.

Canadian and German FMs slam China's aggressive action

Joly derided China's large-scale military exercises encircling Taiwan. Two Canadian warships are also being prepared to be deployed in the Asia-Pacific region in the next few days as they concluded a large-scale, US-led military exercise near Hawaii, Canada's CTV reported.

Speaking at a presser alongside her German counterpart in Montreal, Joly stressed that the Canadian federal government was "very preoccupied by the threatening action that China is taking, and their economic coercion."

The Canadian Foreign minister reiterated that the international official's visits such as Pelosi's "are a normal part of diplomacy, and cannot be used as a justification for heightened tensions or a pretext for aggressive action." She furthermore called on China "to de-escalate because we think that there may be risks of not only heightened tensions but also destabilizing the region." German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned China's military actions, as she echoed Joly's stance and pushed for a peaceful dialogue with the breakaway province of Taiwan.

Canadian and German foreign ministers joined Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US all of whom warned China against "aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait." After concluding the meeting in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ gathering, the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of Australia and Japan, Penny Wong and Hayashi Yoshimasa also “expressed their concern about the People’s Republic of China’s recent actions that gravely affect international peace and stability, including the use of large-scale military exercises”.

In a joint statement, they “condemned the PRC’s launch of ballistic missiles, five of which the Japanese government reported landed in its exclusive economic zones, raising tension and destabilising the region”.