Canada Changes Title Of King Charles; Removes Four Crucial Words And Any Mention Of UK

One of the commonwealth nations of the United Kingdom, Canada has changed the official royal title of the new British Monarch King Charles III in a controversial move. The move took place as the historic coronation of the King inches closer. According to the British News outlet, Express UK, the move is considered a “break from tradition”. As per the report, the King’s official title in Canada will no longer include the “defender of the faith” role and will no longer have the reference to the United Kingdom.

According to Express UK, the erstwhile monarch and the mother of King Charles III, the Late Queen Elizabeth II was officially titled, “Queen Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom, Canada and Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith”. But now the King’s new title will be "Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Canada and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth”. The royal experts have called it a very monumental move. According to Express UK, Richard Deacon, a retired Archdeacon of the Diocese of Saskatoon said that the change is “very significant” and called it a “historic departure from tradition”. As per the news outlet, the change came this week as a part of the Bill which dealt with the Canadian Government’s new budget.

The title has been in use since 1543

The Bill also includes a change in the Royal Styles and Titles Act in Canada which focuses on the monarch’s official title. Annie Cullinan, director of communications for the King's Privy Council in Canada asserted that the move was made to modernise the royal title in Canada. “As we prepare for the coronation of the new monarch, a decision was made to modernise the title to bring Canada in line with other Commonwealth countries, including Australia,” Cullinan asserted as per the report by Express UK. The title “Defender of the Faith” came into the picture in 1543. The addition was made after Monarch King Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church and became the Head of the Church of England. Other countries in the commonwealth use similar titles for the monarch. For example, in Australia, King Charles is titled, “by the Grace of God, King of Australia and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.” Since Canada does not have a state religion, the King was known as the defender of the faith in general and not as the protector of a state religion. However, the phrase will no longer be part of the title of the King in a way to modernise the monarchy in the country.