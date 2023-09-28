Canada Conservative MP Tears Apart Justin Trudeau, Demands A New PM Amid Nazi Veteran Row

Tensions continue to escalate in the Canadian Parliament following the resignation of House Speaker Anthony Rota and the controversial recognition of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of a Nazi unit during World War II. The government's attempt to strike Hunka's recognition from the official record has become a subject of intense debate, with strong words exchanged between members of Parliament.

During Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Canada on September 22, Speaker Rota recognised Yaroslav Hunka as a "hero" for his role in fighting for "Ukrainian independence against the Russians." This description stirred controversy, as it suggested Hunka's affiliation with the Axis powers during World War II.

The Canadian government's decision to remove this moment from the official parliamentary record faced criticism and resistance from various quarters.

Political firestorm and calls for accountability

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his office, holding them accountable for the situation. In Parliament, she stated, "On days of silence from this prime minister in the face of an international diplomatic crisis that has brought shame on this entire country, an actual Nazi honored in this place... The Prime Minister is there for all of the glory. And when he makes a mess, he's nowhere to be seen."

Trudeau responded by emphasising the independence of Parliament from the government and reiterated his commitment to stand with Ukraine while defending parliamentary rights and privileges.

An apology made on behalf of another institution, citing someone else's responsibility, while instructing MP’s to try and wipe the parliamentary record is not an apology. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/rNrsYFjzqR — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) September 27, 2023

Melissa Lantsman continued her critique, highlighting Trudeau's reluctance to take responsibility for the incident and urging Canadians to consider their leadership options. She added, "The Prime Minister has never been shy to use the Nazi label against his opponents against Canadians but not being able to bring himself to take responsibility for an actual Nazi is something that Canadians will not forget. The prime minister could have prevented it, he should have prevented it and he needs to fix it. The world knows that under this prime minister, a Nazi was honoured in this place. The question is who speaks for Canada? And if it's not this Prime Minister, isn't it time for Canadians to have one who will?"

Government House Leader Karina Gould's proposal to strike Hunka's recognition from the official record added fuel to the controversy. To strike something from Hansard, the official parliamentary records, would effectively remove it from public scrutiny.

Trudeau issued a public apology for the recognition of Hunka, acknowledging that it was a "terrible mistake" and a violation of the memory of Nazi regime victims. He expressed unreserved apologies to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian delegation.