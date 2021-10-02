Last Updated:

Canada: Cops Evacuate Metrotown Mall, Skytrain Station After Reports Of Shots Fired

Metro Vancouver Transit Police, Canada assisted by Burnaby RCMP started the grid search after the SkyTrain station was completely evacuated due to shots fired.

Canada

Canadian police on Friday started immediate evacuations at Metrotown mall and the nearby SkyTrain station in Burnaby over unconfirmed reports of gunfire and pipe bomb, Canadian Press reported earlier on October 1. Officers cordoned off the transit area, vacated the mall, and diverted the trains routes, prohibiting stopping as the general public was also asked to stay away from the area due to the “police incident.” Metro Vancouver Transit Police assisted by the Burnaby RCMP started the grid search after the SkyTrain station was completely evacuated. "The mall is being searched. There are no known injuries. We are asking people to avoid the area,” the Burnaby RCMP said in a statement. 

"Earlier this afternoon, we received a call from someone stating that they saw what was believed to be, what was described as, a pipe bomb," Const. Mike Yake, a spokesperson with Metro Vancouver Transit Police told the Canadian press reporters.

“Please avoid the area around the Metrotown SkyTrain Station due to a police incident. Our officers are at the scene working with Burnaby RCMP,” the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said on Twitter. 

'Ensuring the area is safe,' police informed 

After a couple of hours’ search, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police’s K9 team cleared the Metrotown SkyTrain Station of the pipe bomb threat. “Trains are now running through Metrotown but not stopping,” it said later. The Burnaby RCMP meanwhile informed that the Metrotown Station had been cleared, however, the station remained closed. It added that there are no reported injuries, and “no evidence of an active threat”. 

The police further added, “We are ensuring the area is safe.” Witnesses told the on-the-ground reporters that pandemonium broke out around 2:30 pm when the Burnaby RCMP arrived inside the mall making an announcement “evacuate the mall right now” as officers conducted the grid search across the premises. Metro Vancouver Transit Police simultaneously investigated reports of a pipe bomb threat nearby. Explosive-detecting dogs were deployed shortly.

The Canadian police later confirmed that it did not find any evidence of the alleged pipe bomb that forced its closure. "Expo Line Metrotown Station and Metrotown bus loop are now open. Expect delays as service returns to regular. Millennium Line and Canada Line are unaffected," Metro Vancouver Transit Police informed. 

