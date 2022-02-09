Canada, COVID & Convoy: How Did Vaccine Mandate Protests Turn Into Blockade At Borders?

From the suspension of the crowdfunding page to the declaration of a state of emergency in Ottawa, what started as the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest in Canada has ended up paralysing the national capital for several days now. The situation in Canada has become so grim that the nation’s capital has become inaccessible forcing businesses to shut down and police arresting hundreds over vandalisation of monuments and disrupting lives of the locals.

In several developments, GoFundMe ended up suspending the crowdfunding page of the truckers protesting against the COVID-19 mandate imposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government. From the authorities unveiling the new Coronavirus mandate for cross-border truckers to Ottawa getting engulfed in chaos, here are key dates detailing how the country got here.

Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest: Timeline

15 January 2022

The Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers came into force requiring all travellers to be fully vaccinated against Coronavirus before crossing the Canada-US border. On that same day, the organisers of the truckers convoy said in a statement that they arrived on a decision that the Trudeau-led government’s decision “crossed a line” and announced their plans to travel to Ottawa.

22 January 2022

Following the mandate coming into effect, the United States started barring unvaccinated truck drivers from Canada and Mexico. The next day, on 23 January, the Candian Trucking Alliance condemned the planned protests just 24 hours before a convoy of truckers left British Columbia to reach the Canadian capital.

25 January 2022

According to CTV News, as two convoys passed through Regina on 24 January and another passed through Kenora in Ontario on 25 January, the GoFundMe site suspended the ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ crowdfunding page for the first time in a bid to get the plan for the distribution of funds from the organisers.

28 January 2022

While Nova Scotia banned the gatherings along the Trans-Canada Highway between the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Border over convoy protests, some of the members of the demonstration had begun arriving in Ottawa and barring significant streets in the downtown core, stated the report.

29 January 2022

On this day, the main rally for the convoy took place. The police had estimated that there were around 3,000 trucks and around 15,000 protesters who took part in the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’. The protest broadly began drawing fire after hateful and anti-Semitic imagery was seen in the crowd of demonstrators including yellow stars, the Confederate flag and swastikas. Some of the members of the Canadian government’s opposition also took part and stressed that the peaceful protest should not be associated with the actions of some elements.

Media reports had also emerged stating that the convoy protesters harassed a homeless shelter for food, images surfaced on social media showing people dancing on Canada’s National War memorial, putting flags on the Terry Fox statue and public urination on the national monument. Amid widespread condemnation of the demonstration and Ottawa elevating to the global stage, former US President Donald Trump praised the convoy in Ottawa as he addressed the crowd in Texas, United States.

30 January 2022

As Canadian authorities including the defence minister and Trudeau raised concerns over the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, Ottawa Police Service launched a criminal probe into the ‘desecration’ of the monuments. Meanwhile, a blockade was witnessed at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing which further suspended the access to the US-Canada border in solidarity with the main convoy in the Canadian capital. On the day that followed, 31 January, the parliament resumed after holidays and Trudeau pledged, “we are not intimated” as paramedics confirmed protesters throwing rocks at an ambulance and using racial slurs against a paramedic.

1 February 2022

Ottawa police decided to set up a hotline to address the residents reporting crimes related to the 29 January protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers. According to CTV News, at this time, the locals reported being challenged, harassed and even being threatened with violence by the demonstration.

2 February 2022

The organisers of ‘Freedom Convoy’ issued a statement pledging to remain in Ottawa for “as long as it takes” for all the COVID-19 mandates to end. Ottawa Police service Deputy Chief Steve Bell then said in a press briefing that the demonstrators are “highly volatile” and noted that the activities have now shifted from the protest to an occupation, according to the media report. In the wake of the concerning developments since mid-January, GoFundMe suspended the fundraiser for the second time.

3 February 2022

Convoy organisers held a press conference where they denounced being described as “racists, misogynists…and even terrorists”. According to the report, one of the leaders of the convoy Tamara Lich stated through a lawyer that the convoy had provided GoFundMe with the plans for the funds that were raised. The next day, on 4 February, Trump described Trudeau as a “far-left lunatic” and reiterated support for the trucker convoy. GoFundMe finally took down the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser page citing violation of terms of service.

6 February 2022

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the city and the law enforcement also ended up seizing over 3,000 litres of fuel from demonstrators, stated the protesters as per CTV News.

Today, February 6, Mayor Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency for the City of Ottawa due to the ongoing demonstrations.

7 February 2022

A Canadian court has slapped the truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate with a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit after a group of Ottawa residents sued the demonstrators for honking their horns. According to Sputnik, the court order was granted on Monday and it prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days. However, it does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital.

Meanwhile, Trudeau said that the truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking place in Ottawa “has to stop”, citing disruptions that the demonstration caused have affected the economy as well as the local residents. In a speech to Canada’s parliament on Monday, Trudeau said that individuals are trying to block the country’s economy, democracy, and citizens’ daily lives. Canadian PM further said that the people of Ottawa “don’t deserve to be harassed” in their own neighbourhoods.

8 February 2022

Ottawa police estimated that around 500 trucks and personal vehicles still remained in the red demonstration zone of the downtown core. Meanwhile, the truckers turned to a GiveSendGo, a Christian crowdfunding website and have already raised millions of dollars after being removed from GoFundMe.

GiveSendGo is a self-proclaimed Christian crowdfunding site and has been known for previously raising funds for far-right groups, including the members of ‘Proud Boys’ and participants of the 6 January Capitol riots. According to Fox News, Jacob Wells, the founder and CFO of GiveSendGo has even called out GoFundMew and Bog Tech for their “authoritarian style of social platforms”, which according to him, promote bias as a fact and leads to more division. As of Monday, the campaign ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ has raised nearly USD $5 million through the Christian crowdfunding platform.

