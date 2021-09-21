Canada Elections: Low Spirits In Trudeau Camp As Party Fails To Cross Majority Despite Win

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Liberal Party won the parliamentary elections in Canada, but it couldn't be icing on the cake as the party failed to get the required seats for a clear mandate. Trudeau entered this election as the leader of a stable minority government that wasn't in danger of being overthrown and hoped for a clear majority on the basis of his better handling of the pandemic than many other leaders. The results were remarkably identical to those from two years ago. The Liberal Party won 158 seats, one more than in 2019 and 12 short of the 170 required for a House of Commons majority. Meanwhile, the Conservatives won 119 seats, the leftist New Democrats, and the Bloc Québécois secured 25 and 34 seats respectively. Earlier, PM Trudeau had said that people are sending the Liberal Pary back to works with a clear majority, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Thank you, Canada — for casting your vote, for putting your trust in the Liberal team, for choosing a brighter future. We're going to finish the fight against COVID. And we're going to move Canada forward. For everyone. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 21, 2021

On Tuesday morning, hours after the election results were announced, Trudeau welcomed commuters and posed for photos at a metro stop in his Montreal constituency - a post-election tradition for the Prime Minister. Experts, however, pointed out that it was not the triumph Trudeau had hoped for. It should be mentioned here that Trudeau's administration invested hundreds of billions of dollars to boost the economy during lockdowns, and Canada claims one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Trudeau had argued that the Conservatives' stance, which has been critical of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, would prove to be dangerous for the country. The Conservatives were critical of Trudeau's decision of mandating vaccines for Canadians to travel by air or train. Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University, stated that the country is back to square one with another minority government. He went on to say that PM Trudeau lost his gamble to get a majority and the victory would be like a mixed feeling for him, reported The AP.

Trudeau announced a snap election amid COVID outbreak

Last month, amid the COVID outbreak, Trudeau announced an early election, anticipating that his virus management would help his government win a majority. When he first won in 2015, the 49-year-old Trudeau channelled the star power of his father, the late Liberal icon and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and has since led his party to the top place in two elections. Trudeau's legacy includes accepting immigrants at a time when the United States and other countries were shutting down their borders. He also enacted a carbon tax to combat climate change. In addition, he defended a free trade agreement between the United States and Mexico despite threats from former US President Donald Trump to terminate it, reported The AP.

Image: AP