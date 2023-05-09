Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Political Meddling, Beijing Warns

Canada expelled a Chinese diplomat, Zhao Wei, after he faced allegations of political meddling, as per a CNN news report. According to the Canadian government, China has tried to intimidate a Canadian politician and interfere in the country’s elections. This has created tensions between the two countries. Canada has declared Toronto-based diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata”, said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in a statement on Monday. The allegations have become a growing political problem for the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has said that intelligence services failed to brief him on Chong’s alleged targeting.

Canada expels Chinese diplomat



While talking about the Chinese intervention in Canada's politics, Zhao Wei said: "I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behaviour, they will be sent home.” The decision to expel the Chinese diplomat was taken after the mounting public pressure on the Canadian government to respond following revelations. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service discovered an accredited Chinese diplomat in the country had targeted opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, and his relatives in China after he sponsored a motion to condemn China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority group, reported CNN. According to the intelligence service Beijing had tried to sway the outcome of Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021. However, Beijing has denied accusations of political interference in Canada.



China denied Canadian allegations

A statement has been released from the Chinese Embassy in Canada on Monday which has referred to the whole incident as “groundless” and warned of “consequences”. Beijing has strongly condemned and firmly opposed the Canadian side. The Chinese Embassy in Canada has promised to take "powerful and resolute countermeasures". The statement by China comes after Canada announced that it is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei. Further, the Chinese embassy stated that Ottawa's actions violate international law and basic principles of international relations and relevant bilateral agreements between the two nations. The embassy has called for the claim of "Chinese interference in Canadian domestic affairs" hyped up by some politicians and media "baseless and a blatant slander" against China on the china ebasis of ideological bias and political manipulation, as per media reports.