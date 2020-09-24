Canadian PM Urges Citizens To Take Precautionary Measures As Second COVID Wave Is Underway

In a televised address on September 23, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country is experiencing a second wave of the deadly coronavirus. Trudeau said, “The second wave is not just starting, it is already underway”. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Canada has reported a total number of 147,753 cases with 9,243 fatalities.

"We're on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring", said Trudeau, warning the citizens that the situation could become much worse. On September 23, the cases crossed 147,000. According to government data, Canadian authorities have recorded nearly 20,000 new infections in the month of September. More than 7,500 cases were recorded in the last week alone. Trudeau said, “We can’t change today’s numbers or even tomorrow’s - those were already decided by what we did, or didn’t do, two weeks ago. But what we can change is where we are in October, and into the winter. It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas”.

The Canadian Prime Minister urged citizens to take precautionary measures like wearing masks. He also asked the citizens to download the government's COVID-app. The app helps a person to know if they've come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. He said, “Together, we have the power to get this second wave under control”.

Canada imposed a lockdown on March 13 when there were 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, later, in order to open the economy which has been hard hit by the virus, Canadian federal government decided to give CAD$19 billion to 13 provinces. Trudeau while talking to the media said that the government of Canada will continue to work with the provinces and territories to protect the health of Canadians as the country gradually and safely restarts the economy. Funding also included support for expanding testing and contact tracing capabilities so that provincial and territorial health authorities are able to mitigate outbreaks of COVID-19.

