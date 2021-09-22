Canada Extends Ban On Commercial, Private Passenger Flights From India Until Sept 26

The Canadian government has once again decided to extend the ban on direct commercial and private passengers flights from India until September 26. This is the sixth time the ban has been extended as the latest move comes amid concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. As previously reported, the flight ban was set to be lifted on September 21, since it was first imposed in April due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, once the ban is lifted, Indian passengers coming to India will be allowed to board direct flights to Canada, provided they must have proof of negative COVID-19 test from the approved laboratory located at the Delhi airport, said a statement released by the federal transport ministry of Canada on Tuesday, September 21.

The release further stated that passengers who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past can produce a positive molecular test from an Indian approved laboratory. The date of the collection has to be between 14 and 180 days prior to their scheduled departure to Canada. Any passenger who fails to meet these conditions will be denied boarding. However, passengers opting for an indirect route to travel from India to Canada will also need to furnish a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before heading towards Canada, it stated. Meanwhile, those who are not fully vaccinated will be permitted to enter Canada only for important reasons, such as work, family reunions, or immigration. Non-vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents, as well as their families, will be allowed to enter, however, they may be required to quarantine at home.

Prime Minister Trudeau-led Liberal Party retains power in Canada

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Liberal Party won the recently concluded parliamentary elections in Canada, however, the party failed to get the required seats for a clear mandate. The Liberal Party won 158 seats, one more than in 2019 and 12 short of the 170 required for a House of Commons majority. Meanwhile, the Conservatives won 119 seats, the leftist New Democrats, and the Bloc Québécois secured 25 and 34 seats respectively. Last month, amid the COVID outbreak, Trudeau announced an early election, anticipating that his virus management would help his government win a majority, reported The Associated Press (AP).

Image: AP/Pixabay