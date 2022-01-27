Canada Extends Training Mission In Ukraine, Pledges Non-lethal Aid Amid Russian Aggression

In a bid to deter potential threats from Russia, Canada on Wednesday announced that it will extend cyber support to Ukraine and expand military training. However, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau maintained that his nation will not send small weapons to Kyiv. The government, through enhancing Operation Unifier, will boost intelligence sharing and send "non-lethal equipment" to prepare against Russian aggressions, Trudeau said in a press conference. In addition, Canada will also provide $40 million in development aid to Ukraine. This comes after the Canadian cabinet mulled over sending arms to Ukraine during a three-day virtual meeting.

"In the coming days, an additional 60 troops will be deployed to Ukraine to join the approximately 200 women and men already on the ground, with the ability to increase the total number to 400 CAF personnel. The CAF will also work with the Communications Security Establishment on measures to support enhanced intelligence cooperation and cyber security and cyber operations," Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Let there be no mistake: Canada, along with our democratic allies, stands with Ukraine – and everything we do is motivated by our pursuit of de-escalation and a diplomatic solution. On that front, today, I announced more support for Ukraine. Details: https://t.co/2jGQMhhV2l pic.twitter.com/XtoUqopKLJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

Earlier, Canada weighed the need to send small armaments and ammunition to Ukraine along with more Intelligence and cyber support, as reported by Global News. On Tuesday, Ukraine national security officer reiterated that the ex-Soviet nation required "urgent defensive weapons." Meanwhile, Canada has also decided to launch a task force to "coordinate effort across our Government," Canadian Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly said.

"Canada is resolute in its commitment to the preservation of global security and the rules-based international order. We will continue to work alongside our allies and partners in support of Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression. Today's announcement strengthens our capacity to advance a diplomatic solution, which is the only viable path forward for Russia," the Foreign Affairs Minister of Canada, Melanie Joly stated.

Canada slammed for 'soft, tentative language'

As tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border escalate rapidly, the Trudeau government has been criticised for its approach compared to its allies. PM Trudeau is also facing pressure from Ukrainians in Canada to deflect from the amplifying requests from Kyiv to provide defence assistance amid the mounting tensions. Failing to address the concerns may have a wider implication as nearly 1.4 million Ukrainian-Canadians make up the most influential constituencies in domestic political affairs.

“Language such as ‘we are deeply concerned’ doesn’t reflect the outrage felt by most Ukrainian Canadians at what’s currently transpiring on Ukraine’s borders. This government’s modus operandi is repeated the right buzz words without actually saying anything substantial," said Michael Bociurkiw, a Canadian who served as the spokesman for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe during the height of tensions following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

“For a country which professes to be one of Ukraine’s closest allies the soft, tentative language being used by Canadian officials such as Foreign Affairs Minister Joly is a real head-scratcher,” he added.

